Meta AI launches in UK for Facebook and Instagram users

Meta AI has launched in the U.K. The tools first became available last year and allow users to ask questions with text, voice or images to obtain more information and inspiration as well as the chance to edit and generate new images.

Users of Meta apps such as Facebook and Instagram will notice a new purple-blue ring icon that will enable them to access the AI.

Those in the U.K. will only get Meta AI on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram for the time being, but it is planned to arrive on WhatsApp “in the near future.”

Meta insists that the tool can be used for anything from lunch recipes to finding out the latest football scores.

The tech has already launched in the U.S. but had not reached Britain or the European Union, or the EU, due to regulator concerns over the firm’s plans to train the AI models it uses to run its tools using public posts from those on its platforms.

However, Meta confirmed last month that it had reached an agreement on the matter with the U.K.’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office, or ICO.

Meta has admitted that a user’s personal history with the chatbot will be saved, although old conversations can be deleted at any time. Social media consultant Rhea Freeman doubts that the site will gain any additional insights into our private lives.

“Meta knows a lot about users of its platforms anyway, and it’s naive of us to think otherwise,” Freeman told MailOnline. “The fact we’re served personalized ads show how much the platform knows. I use Facebook and Instagram so I feel like they won’t be learning a lot more about me through my use of it.”