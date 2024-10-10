Yolanda Adams returns to music with ‘Sunny Days’

It was a long 13 years, but she’s finally back. Yolanda Adams made her return to music this week with the release of her latest album, Sunny Days. She recently hosted a private listening session where she previewed many songs from the album, spoke on why she chose now to return, and even took pictures with everyone in attendance.

Adams is a legend. Throughout her decades-long career, Adams has been known and loved for her powerful voice and the inspirational messages in her lyrics. She’s one of the legends who shifted how the mainstream media viewed gospel music and artists. Adams, along with the likes of Kirk Franklin, crossed over into the mainstream with gospel hits that were in rotation on secular radio stations. She dropped Believe in 2001 and made waves because of how she was dressed on her album cover; some detractors felt she appeared too mainstream. Once the fake outrage faded, the music was appreciated, and the release became one of the bestselling gospel albums of all time. Adams would continue releasing gospel albums until 2011 when she dropped Becoming, which included hits like “Be Still” and “Living Proof.” The album would earn Adams her fourth BET Award for Best Gospel Artist, but since then she was on a music hiatus, one that lasted 13 years.

During the listening session, Adams told fans a story about why now was the right time to release music. Of course, God told her it was time but it was the way God told her that was so interesting. Adams shared a story about how she rarely leaves the house and that she prefers it that way because it’s always a process to step out of the house. She went on to speak about how God would always tell her to go to Trader Joe’s, which is also her grocery store of choice. And every time she went, without fail, somebody would recognize her. Some would want pictures, and others would compliment her on her outfit. But always, before leaving, someone would give Adams a testimony about how her music, from at least a decade ago, saved them. Everyone’s testimony was a little different, but little did she know, every testimony was slowly filling her up and motivating her to go back and make new music. She said she was convinced to record new music after one specific Trader Joe’s trip where a lady with long, pink, spiky hair went on about how on of Adams’ songs from 2001 turned her life around. Talking to the woman, Adams observed the power of her music; that drove her to complete Sunny Days.

After the listening session, she answered questions from the crowd and one that stuck out was her answer on the state of gospel music. She said it is not her place to judge the heart and soul of artists releasing music. She specifically brought up GloRilla and a conversation she had about the rapper inviting Kirk Franklin and Kierra Sheard to be featured on songs for her new album, dropping this Friday. Adams said though GloRilla and Franklin make completely different music, there was a reason GloRilla only made gospel songs with Franklin and Sheard in the studio. Gospel artists like Franklin and Sheard are meant to be a light to other artists regardless of the genre, and Adams included herself, as well. And she made an amazing prediction that GloRilla will be changed by that studio session with Frank and Sheard and we will slowly but surely see the difference as time passes.

Yolanda Adams‘ Sunny Days is streaming now on all platforms.