R. Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi reveals singer sexually abused her as a child

In a powerful new documentary titled R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey, R. Kelly’s daughter, Buku Abi (real name Joann), bravely shares her harrowing experiences with her father, shedding light on the emotional and psychological impact of alleged abuse during her childhood. The documentary, which premiered on Oct. 11 on TVEI Streaming Network, features not only Abi but also her siblings, Jay and Robert Jr., as they navigate their complex feelings about their father and his imprisonment.

Buku Abi’s heart-wrenching revelations

Abi recounts a traumatic incident from her childhood when she was around 8 or 9 years old, claiming that her father touched her inappropriately. Despite the gravity of her allegations, she initially struggled to accept what had happened. In the documentary, she reveals, “He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened.” This denial reflects the deep emotional conflict many survivors face when confronting their abusers.

She first disclosed the abuse to her mother, Andrea Kelly, in 2009 when she was just ten years old. However, the fear of not being believed kept her silent for years. “I felt too scared to tell anyone,” she admitted. After finally confiding in her mother, Abi and her siblings stopped visiting their father, but the trauma lingered, profoundly affecting her sense of self. “I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person,” she expressed.

Documentary highlights the impact of abuse

The documentary does not shy away from the emotional weight of these revelations. In a particularly poignant moment, Buku recalls waking up to her father’s alleged inappropriate touch and feeling paralyzed, pretending to be asleep. This reaction is common among survivors of abuse, who often feel trapped and powerless in such situations.

Despite her courage in speaking out, Buku faced additional challenges when she and her mother filed a police report. She learned that due to the time elapsed, her father could not be prosecuted, leaving her feeling as though her voice had been silenced. “At that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing,” she shared, highlighting the frustration many survivors experience when the justice system fails to support them.

R. Kelly’s legal team responds

In response to the documentary and the allegations made by Abi, R. Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, issued a statement denying the claims. She emphasized that these allegations had been investigated previously and deemed unfounded. Bonjean stated, “Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations … the filmmakers did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims.” This defense underscores the contentious nature of the narrative surrounding R. Kelly, as his legal team continues to challenge the accusations against him.

Family perspectives on R. Kelly’s imprisonment

Throughout the documentary, Abi and her siblings express their belief that their father belongs in prison. Robert Jr. succinctly stated, “If you don’t want to go to jail, don’t do s— that gets you locked up,” while Jay added, “You make your bed, you lay in it.” These statements reflect a sense of accountability and the complex emotions that come with having a parent who has been convicted of serious crimes.

Buku Abi’s struggles with mental health

In addition to discussing the abuse, Abi opens up about her mental health struggles, including suicidal thoughts. She recalls a particularly dark moment when she felt indifferent about her existence, stating, “I just got to a point where I didn’t care anymore. I didn’t care if I lived or died.” This candid admission highlights the long-lasting effects of trauma and the importance of mental health support for survivors.

During a visit to Target, her mother noticed cuts on her wrists, prompting a heartfelt conversation about Abi’s struggles. “I don’t think that I’m gonna make it through to live out the rest of my life,” she confided to her mother, illustrating the depth of her pain and the urgent need for open discussions about mental health within the Black community.

Abi’s courageous decision to share her story in R. Kelly’s Karma: A Daughter’s Journey not only sheds light on her personal experiences but also opens up a broader conversation about the impact of abuse and the importance of mental health awareness. As the documentary unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the resilience of survivors and the ongoing need for support and understanding in the face of trauma.

For those who may be struggling with similar issues, it is crucial to seek help and know that you are not alone. Resources are available to support survivors of abuse and mental health challenges, and it is essential to foster a community that encourages healing and empowerment.

If you or someone you know needs help contact:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 (US)

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 (US)