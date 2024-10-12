Malik Rucker is in charge of transforming health and wellness in his community as executive director of V3 Sports. Inspired by local needs, V3 aims to elevate North Minneapolis residents’ physical and emotional well-being.

The organization’s approach addresses longstanding health disparities in the area, providing accessible resources for residents of all ages. Rucker’s deep roots in North Minneapolis drive his commitment to the project. “This isn’t just about fitness,” he said. “It’s about creating opportunities for our community to thrive.”

What inspired you to pursue a career in health and wellness, particularly focusing on the African American community?

I was fortunate to be a part of many different programs and community spaces, centers, sports programs, and schools, influencing my life trajectory. I knew that I wanted to come back and impact the community.

Can you describe your journey to becoming the executive director of this center?

I worked alongside our founding director, built a reputation with V3 Sports, and pushed the brand. I went back to school and got my MBA. I helped build it from the ground up and was able to raise funds to break ground.

What are the most pressing health challenges facing the African American community in north Minneapolis?

I think we have a mental health challenge. Our young people have been through a lot in Minneapolis. Our young people lost a couple of years of in-person school, and what has that done to their development? Witnessing murder after murder and all of the pressures of social media and lack of access to programming.

How does the V3 center address African Americans’ unique cultural needs and experiences in health and wellness?

Well, the first thing is we’re in the business of community building, and it’s an environment that’s for us by us. The art on the walls, architects, contractors, furnishing, and painters are all black-owned and from the north side.

What programs or initiatives at the V3 Center have had the most significant impact on community well-being?

Our existence has had the most significant impact on the community. There wasn’t a place where you could get on a treadmill for people that were 18 and above, and it wasn’t that place where you could go for a swim all year round.

How do you measure the success of your center’s programs and their impact on the community?

We measure our aquatic by how many lessons we are giving, how many visitors do we have for our various programs, access building daily, how many dollars we bring in the city and how much money we spent with local small businesses.

What role does community outreach and education play in your center’s mission?

It’s one of the pillars in our strategic plan, community engagement. We aim to empower the community and allow them to feel their ownership and have a voice.

How has your understanding of health disparities in the African American community evolved since taking on this role?

I think about a family coming to V3, you might have a grandma in water aerobics, 6-week-old in child care, mom on the treadmill and dad in the weight room. We affect the entire family.

What partnerships or collaborations have been most influential in advancing your center’s goals?

Our partnership with Soul Bowl with healthy food options. Agape Oasis is our childcare and collaboration with the Boys and Girls Club.

Looking ahead, what are your vision and goals for the center’s future impact on African American health and wellness?

This project’s second phase will make us a sports and event center and a destination in North Minneapolis, bringing substantial economic opportunities to North Minneapolis.