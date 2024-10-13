Inside Rihanna’s luxurious former Manhattan penthouse

Rihanna, the multi-talented artist and entrepreneur, has built a massive empire that includes her chart-topping music, the successful Fenty makeup line and a new haircare line. Among her many impressive residences, her former penthouse in Manhattan stands out as a symbol of luxury and style. Now, this stunning property is set to go under the auction hammer with a minimum reserve bid of $30 million on Nov. 13.

A glimpse into Rihanna’s former home

This penthouse has been on and off the market for over a decade, and it’s not hard to see why. The property boasts a modern and clean design, featuring a transparent staircase and expansive windows that offer breathtaking views of the New York City skyline. The architectural elegance is complemented by high ceilings that create a grand atmosphere throughout the space.

Stylish living spaces

The living area is designed for comfort and style, featuring oversized couches that invite relaxation. A unique coffee table made of white stone adds a contemporary touch, while two vibrant red chairs provide a pop of color. The dining area is equally impressive, showcasing a long lucite table paired with minimalistic chairs and trendy light fixtures, perfect for hosting elegant dinners.

Luxurious amenities

One of the standout features of this penthouse is its upper-level lounge, which includes a mini wine cellar, making it an ideal spot for entertaining guests. Plush seating arrangements create a cozy atmosphere, allowing for intimate gatherings. The staircase leading to this lounge is not just functional but also an artistic statement, further enhancing the penthouse’s luxurious feel.

Bedrooms and bathrooms

The main bedroom is a sanctuary of relaxation, flooded with natural light and featuring a cozy bed framed in wood. The decor is minimalistic, with sleek wooden end tables and stylish lamps that create a serene environment. The spa-like bathroom is a highlight, complete with a stunning white bathtub adorned with golden fixtures, making it a perfect retreat after a long day.

Impressive design details

Throughout the penthouse, marble details abound, adding sophistication and elegance. The bathrooms feature striking contrasts, such as a smooth gold-finished sink paired with a white marble countertop that offers a view of the skyline. The large walk-in shower, with its pristine marble detailing and high-end metal fixtures, provides an opulent bathing experience.

Why this penthouse is a must-see

Rihanna’s former Manhattan penthouse is more than just a home; it’s a lifestyle statement. With its blend of modern design, luxurious amenities and breathtaking views, it embodies the essence of high-end living in one of the world’s most vibrant cities. Whether you’re a fan of Rihanna or simply appreciate exquisite real estate, this property is sure to captivate your imagination.

As the auction date approaches, interest in Rihanna’s former penthouse is expected to soar. This luxurious property not only reflects the singer’s taste and style but also serves as a testament to her incredible success. If you’re in the market for a piece of celebrity history, this penthouse could be your chance to own a slice of luxury in Manhattan.