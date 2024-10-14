Benzino remembers Tupac’s Quad Studio shooting

Benzino is an OG in the rap game. Not many people can say they witnessed Tupac’s rise and fall like he did. Benzino was a part of the rap group The Almighty RSO in the ’90s and a frequent recorder at Quad Studios. He even had a session with Tupac there before the California rapper was killed. Benzino was a special guest on the latest episode of TV One’s “Celebrity Crime Files” and rolling out caught up with him to talk about ‘Pac, the Quad Studio shooting and more.

How influential was Tupac?

Tupac was larger than life. He was an amazing artist and actor at the time [of the shooting], and some could even say [he was an] activist. His murder was just an unfortunate situation. I think after his murder, a ton of events happened that changed hip-hop forever … Hip-hop still hasn’t recovered … And it was nearly 30 years ago. [Tupac’s shooting] was just a moment that shook the hip-hop world and beyond.

Why was Quad Studios so popular in the ’90s?

I remember it was in Times Square. Having a studio in Times Square is dope. Times Square is, like, for the world. The location played a big part; you want to see all the lights, all the stores, all the energy that Times Square has to give you. Also Quad was one of the best studios as far as going to get your stuff mixed. Quad had great equipment, but in order to work at Quad, you had to be a dope engineer. Because not only hip-hop artists were coming there; major artists from every genre of music would go to Quad, too, just because of its location.

So where were you when you heard about Tupac being shot at Quad Studios? Take me back to that night and your reaction.

I had did a song with ‘Pac a few months prior to that shooting in ’94 with a rapper named Freddie Fox. It was on Fox’s song. It’s called “Killer.” It’s on YouTube. And I was with the group The Almighty RSO. So when I heard about the shooting, my heart dropped. I was confused more than anything. Like, damn, how did that happen? I was sad. I was hurt. I was more confused. I was more confused on why anybody would want to kill ‘Pac.

What did it mean to lose Tupac so early?

He cared about Black people, and that’s what I think people don’t understand. Losing Tupac was like losing Malcolm [X]. Like losing Huey [P. Newton]. Like losing MLK. These are guys that, when you look at where we’re at now as a people, we’re missing that voice. It was way deeper than just losing a rapper.

What message do you have for future generations of hip-hop?

We got to start valuing life more and the beefs on wax need to stay on wax. We have to value life more, and we can’t want to kill somebody over rap lyrics; we can’t wanna kill somebody just because they have a gold chain on. Like, even if you take the chain, how long is that money from the chain gonna last you? You’re still gonna have the same problems you had before you had to rob somebody.

What are your thoughts about how the Drake and Kendrick beef played out?

I love it. I love it. I love it that it’s just strictly on wax, and it should stay on wax. You don’t want Kendrick and Drake to be shooting at each other. You don’t see rock guys or gospel guys or even country guys trying to kill each other; why should we?