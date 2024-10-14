Team USA’s Noah Lyles and fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield get engaged

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles has announced his engagement to fellow Olympian Junelle Bromfield. The couple shared the joyous news on social media, captivating fans with a romantic video that showcased their special moment.

A magical proposal

On Sunday, Oct. 13, Lyles, 27, took to Instagram to reveal that he had popped the question to Bromfield, 26, the day before. The proposal was nothing short of enchanting, featuring a beautifully decorated setting complete with candles, flowers and rose petals. As the couple walked hand-in-hand into the backyard, they were greeted by a stunning heart made of pink roses and a neon sign that read, “Will you marry me?” This picturesque scene was set to a cover of Bobby Caldwell’s classic song, “What You Won’t Do for Love,” adding to the romantic ambiance.

Celebrating love with friends and family

In the video shared by Lyles, both he and Bromfield were dressed to impress. Lyles donned a sleek black suit with a gold accent, while Bromfield sparkled in a glittery silver dress and heels. Their friends and family were present to cheer them on, making the moment even more special. Bromfield later shared her excitement on her own Instagram account, posting a video that showcased her stunning engagement ring alongside her friends, simply captioning it with “ENGAGED.”

A journey from friends to fiancés

The love story between Lyles and Bromfield is one of patience and perseverance. The couple first met on social media in 2017, but their initial date didn’t go as planned, leading them to remain friends for several years. It wasn’t until 2022 that Lyles decided to rekindle their romance, asking Bromfield out once again. Since then, their bond has only grown stronger, culminating in this beautiful engagement.

About Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield

Lyles is not just known for his romantic endeavors; he is also a celebrated athlete who recently won gold for Team USA in the men’s 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 4, 2024. His achievements on the track have made him a household name, and now, his personal life is also in the spotlight.

Bromfield, a talented athlete in her own right, has made a name for herself in the world of track and field. The couple’s shared passion for athletics has undoubtedly brought them closer together, and their journey as partners in both love and sport is inspiring.