DJ Akademiks faces 72-hour ban from Twitch

DJ Akademiks, a prominent figure in the streaming and hip-hop community, has recently been banned from Twitch. This unexpected suspension has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions among fans and followers, particularly regarding the circumstances surrounding the ban.

What led to the ban?

While the exact reason for DJ Akademiks’ ban has not been officially confirmed, it appears to be linked to his recent collaboration with fellow streamer Adin Ross. Ross has been permanently suspended from Twitch since February 2023, which complicates any joint streaming efforts. According to HotNewHipHop, the two streamers, along with OnlyFans creator Gucci3rdleg, engaged in a controversial discussion on Twitch, which may have contributed to the ban.

Twitch’s policy on banned users

Twitch has strict policies regarding banned users. According to their guidelines, streamers are prohibited from broadcasting with anyone who is currently banned from the platform. This means that if a banned user appears on a third-party channel, it could result in the suspension of that channel as well. DJ Akademiks’ stream with Adin Ross likely triggered this policy, leading to his temporary ban.

Akademiks’ response to the ban

In a response to the news of his ban, DJ Akademiks took to social media platform X to express his thoughts. He mentioned that he would continue streaming on YouTube, stating, “I’ll be back streaming tonight on YT at 8 PM EST for another 7 hours with over 17,000 watching concurrently the whole time.” His confidence in his streaming capabilities was evident, as he also took a jab at another podcaster, suggesting they could use a boost in views.

Short suspension duration

DJ Akademiks clarified that his ban from Twitch is only for 72 hours. He acknowledged that Twitch had previously warned him multiple times about streaming with Adin Ross, indicating that the platform does not support Ross’ presence. Despite the setback, Akademiks remains optimistic and plans to continue engaging with his audience on YouTube during this period.

Akademiks’ streaming success

Despite the ban, DJ Akademiks has a significant following on Twitch, boasting over half a million followers. His channel, however, is currently marked as “temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.” This is not the first time Akademiks has faced disciplinary action from Twitch; he was previously banned in April 2023 for similar reasons.

DJ Akademiks’ recent ban from Twitch highlights the platform’s stringent policies regarding banned users and the potential consequences for streamers who collaborate with them. As he shifts his focus to YouTube for the next few days, fans can expect him to maintain his engaging content style and continue to grow his audience. The incident serves as a reminder of the complexities of content creation in the digital age, especially within the ever-evolving landscape of streaming platforms.