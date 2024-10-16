Halle Bailey opens up about crippling anxiety over leaving her son

Halle Bailey suffers from “crippling anxiety” whenever she has to leave her son.

The 24-year-old singer has Halo, 10 months, with her ex-boyfriend DDG and took to social media on Oct. 15 to share a rare update about motherhood as she jetted off without him for work commitments.

“Flying tonight to be somewhere for one day but having crippling anxiety without my son. Any advice for moms who still can’t handle when they have to leave for work? Maybe a little bubbly will help,” she wrote on Snapchat.

The Little Mermaid star doesn’t often comment on her private life and had even given birth several weeks before she actually revealed it to the world.

“There was no way in h— I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone. Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that,” she explained at the time.

Bailey’s comments about missing her son come just two weeks after it was revealed that she and “Elon Musk” rapper DDG had called it quits after nearly three years together.

“After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared. Despite the change in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., wrote on Instagram.

Bailey has yet to acknowledge the split publicly, but DDG, 26, concluded his statement by noting that they intend to “co-parent” their little one going forward as he asked fans for their “understanding and support” during this time.