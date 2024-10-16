Big Meech, the co-founder of the infamous and almost mythical Black Mafia Family, aka BMF, has been freed from prison after more than 20 years, and the hip-hop nation is celebrating.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory served 20 years in federal prison for major national drug trafficking and conspiracy convictions.

According to officials within the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an agency within the U.S. Department of Justice, Big Meech was transferred Tuesday from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, a federal prison in Sumterville, FL, about 50 miles north of Orlando.

Big Meech serving out the rest of his time in a halfway house

Meech, 56, was transported to community confinement overseen by the BOP’s Miami Residential Reentry Management Office in South Florida, TMZ reports.

Big Meech and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, were arrested in 2005. Big Meech was slapped with a 30-year sentence after being convicted on charges related to drug trafficking and money laundering. Earlier this year, a judge shortened Meech’s sentence by nearly three years.

TMZ stated that no timetable has been given for Meech’s complete freedom and reentry into society. However, XXL and other publications state that BOP said the former cartel leader is going to be freed from federal confinement at the top of 2025.

Southwest T was released from prison in 2020. And the following year, 50 Cent created the now iconic series “BMF,” which has immortalized Big Meech, Southwest T and the rest of the Black Mafia Family.

Big Meech immortalized on the small screen by his son, Lil Meech, in ‘BMF’ series

Ironically, and perhaps appropriately, Big Meech was portrayed on screen in the TV series “BMF” by his firstborn son, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory.

Lil Meech (Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out)

Big Meech, in particular has been the subject of books, documentaries, songs, TV shows and novels. The first to pay homage on a large scale was Rick Ross, who dropped the single “B.M.F.” [Blowing Money Fast] in 2010.

Hip-hop stars celebrate the release of Big Meech, especially Sexyy Red

The hip-hop world has been electrified by the release of Big Meech, with Sexyy Red offering to perform at his coming home party — for free.