Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buy holiday home in Portugal

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly bought a holiday home in Portugal.

The couple live in California with their two children, but the Daily Mail‘s Richard Eden reported they have now snapped up an abode in Europe, following a three-night break in Portugal last year after visiting Germany to attend the Invictus Games.

The publication reported Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank also own a place in Portugal. Eugenie and Brooksbank split their time between their home in the U.K. and their property in Portugal.

Harry and Markle previously lived in Frogmore Cottage in the grounds of Windsor Castle before stepping back as senior royals and moving to North America.

They were offered the house by the late Queen Elizabeth after their wedding in 2018, but they were subsequently asked to hand back the keys by King Charles last year. The pair moved out the last of their belongings in June 2023, leaving them without a home in Europe.

The cottage had been leased to Eugenie and her husband, but subsequent reports suggested the property had been offered to Prince Andrew. Andrew turned down a move from his long-term home at the nearby Royal Lodge.

Harry previously wrote about his love for the cottage in his book, Spare, revealing he always thought the couple were “destined” to live there.

“Meg and I moved our office into Buckingham Palace,” he writes in his memoir. “We also moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there. We couldn’t wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve.”

“We met the Queen’s gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers,” the prince recalls. “They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry.”