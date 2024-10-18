Kanye West accused of attempting 2nd assault on ex-assistant

Kanye West is being accused of nearly raping his former assistant a second time.

The scandal-mired rapper, who has been hit with a string of lawsuits by former employees since his infamous ant-Semitic outbursts, faces the allegation in an 88-page lawsuit filed by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta.

Details from the filing have been released by various media outlets who have viewed the papers since the weekend — with the latest being that West nearly sexually abused the ex-assistant a second time after first allegedly drugging and raping her at a Sean “Diddy” Combs recording session.

Influencer and ex-OnlyFans star Pisciotta is suing the disgraced rapper, claiming she only found out about the rape when he confessed in 2022.

Pisciotta’s amended lawsuit says he then tried to have sex with her again. When she always refused, he almost raped her a second time, the Daily Mail said regarding an excerpt from her lawsuit.

Pisciotta claimed it was part of West’s alleged pattern of sexual harassment, which she says included groping and sharing horrific texts and fantasies.

She said after West fired her in October 2022, he choked her when they ran into each other at a concert.

Pisciotta also said he had friends terrorize her at home. Her court filing states West and his staff were in San Francisco in July 2021 during work on his Donda album.

Pisciotta was staying at the St. Regis Hotel at the time. She claimed West thumped on the door of her room at 6 a.m. a few days into the trip.

Pisciotta said West shoved past her when she opened the door and said he needed to use her shower because his was “out of order.”

Pisciotta claimed after West stripped and started running water he came into the bedroom naked except for a hotel towel he was holding at his waist.

The former assistant added West — who calls himself Ye — then dropped the towel and pushed her onto the bed before climbing on top of her and trying to perform a sex act on his then-employee.

“Ye then stepped onto the bed and stood tall, straddling himself over [Lauren’s] body and looking down on her. In a shocked state, [she somewhat braced herself for what might happen next,” her filing stated.

West has previously denied Pisciotta’s claims, branding any allegations from Lauren “baseless.”

Pisciotta’s lawsuit claims he “roofied” her using a drink before raping her at a party with disgraced rap mogul Combs, who is now in jail in New York awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution.

The ex- assistant’s filing also says the rapper had an “obsession” with wanting to bed his partners’ mothers, which she said was part of his “kink.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with or has dealt with sexual violence, contact RAINN at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online.