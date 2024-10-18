Kendrick Lamar helps promote Doechii’s latest mixtape

Kendrick Lamar, a luminary in the rap industry, continues to uplift fellow artists, particularly women making waves in the music scene. Recently, he took to Instagram to commend Doechii, labeling her as “the hardest out” while promoting her new mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, which was released on Aug. 30 under Capital Records and Top Dawg Entertainment.

In his Instagram Story, Kendrick shared the cover art of Doechii’s mixtape, showcasing his support for her artistry. In response, Doechii expressed her gratitude by reposting Kendrick’s praise, stating, “Thank you, dot, you the greatest.” She further reflected on his kind words, emphasizing the importance of appreciating recognition while it lasts, saying, “Getting your flowers while you can still smell them.” This exchange highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect among artists in the hip-hop community.

The rise of Doechii

Doechii, who gained significant attention after her viral TikTok hit, “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” in 2021, has quickly established herself as a formidable talent in the music industry. Her ability to connect with audiences through social media has propelled her into the spotlight, making her one of the most promising new artists today. Following her viral success, she signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, the label famously associated with Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar’s admiration for Doechii isn’t new. He first showcased her talent in an Instagram Story featuring a clip from Cash App’s “that’s money” campaign, which also starred comedian ExavierTV. The campaign, directed by Calmatic, aims to highlight the significance of self-investment and sharing financial wisdom, a message that resonates deeply within the community.

Doechii’s future aspirations

In an appearance on “The Budden Podcast,” Doechii discussed her aspirations for collaboration with Lamar. When asked if she would like him to feature on her debut album, she expressed her admiration but also her humility, stating, “I don’t assume anything, and I also don’t feel entitled to a Kendrick feature. But I would absolutely love that. That’s the goal.” She acknowledged her current readiness for such an opportunity, indicating her desire to grow as an artist before pursuing a collaboration with the rap icon.

Community support and recognition

The support Lamar shows for Doechii is emblematic of a broader trend within the hip-hop community, where established artists actively uplift emerging talents. This mutual support not only fosters a sense of community but also encourages diversity and innovation within the genre. As more artists like Doechii rise to prominence, they bring fresh perspectives and sounds that enrich the hip-hop landscape.

As Doechii continues to carve her path in the music industry, the backing of influential figures like Lamar undoubtedly plays a crucial role in her journey. With her unique style and compelling storytelling, she is poised to make a lasting impact on the genre.

Lamar’s recent praise for Doechii highlights the importance of support and recognition in the music industry. As she continues to grow and evolve as an artist, the hip-hop community eagerly anticipates what she will bring to the table. With her talent and determination, Doechii is set to become a significant force in the music world, and Lamar’s endorsement is just the beginning of her promising career.