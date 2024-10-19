Young Dro recalls the moment T.I.’s son Domani Harris saved him from overdose

In a harrowing tale of bravery and quick thinking, rapper T.I. and his fellow artist Young Dro recently recounted a life-threatening incident where T.I.’s son, Domani Harris, played a crucial role in saving Dro from a near-fatal overdose. This incident highlights not only the dangers of substance abuse but also the importance of family support in overcoming addiction.

Dro’s near-fatal overdose

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” T.I. and Young Dro opened up about the frightening moment when Domani found Dro unresponsive. Young Dro, who is known for his hit song “Shoulder Lean,” described the experience as a wake-up call, stating, “Man, I’m on borrowed time. You feel me? I’m not supposed to be sitting here doing this interview.”

T.I. confirmed the gravity of the situation, revealing that he witnessed Dro’s lifeless state through a FaceTime call initiated by Domani.

“I saw him lifeless. I saw it with my own eyes. Not in person, but my son, Domani, was actually the one that walked in and saw him,”

T.I. explained. Domani’s quick action to wake Dro up ultimately brought him back to consciousness, with Dro humorously recalling, “That’s what woke me up. I was like, ‘This n—- so annoying!’ ”

Domani’s heroic actions

Domani didn’t just stop at waking Dro; he also performed CPR, a skill that proved vital in saving the rapper’s life. Young Dro jokingly remarked that Domani almost “broke his chest” while trying to revive him. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the impact that family can have in times of crisis, especially when it comes to issues surrounding addiction.

Young Dro’s journey to sobriety

Young Dro, whose real name is D’Juan Montrel Hart, has been candid about his struggles with addiction. In January 2023, he shared his journey towards sobriety, stating that he has been clean for 17 months and is working towards two years of sobriety. He acknowledged the challenges he faces in maintaining his sobriety, especially given the nightlife associated with the hip-hop industry.

“Seventeen months. I’m working on my two years. Tough, too. I think my mindset changed. It’s still a struggle to actually maintain this because I still live a Hip Hop party life,” Dro explained. He highlighted the difficulty of staying sober in an environment where substance use is prevalent, noting, “I go out at night. I pay my bills out of clubs and concerts where my peers are smoking and drinking, popping champagne.”

The impact of family history on addiction

Dro also opened up about his family history with addiction, revealing that his father struggled with substance abuse, which affected his presence in Dro’s life. He shared that addiction has claimed the lives of five of his mother’s six siblings, emphasizing the generational impact of substance abuse.

A call for awareness and support

The story of Young Dro’s overdose and Domani’s heroic actions serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of awareness and support in the fight against addiction. It underscores the need for open conversations about substance abuse and the critical role family can play in recovery. As Dro continues his journey towards sobriety, his story can inspire others facing similar challenges to seek help and support.