Niecy Nash-Betts celebrates niece Chelsie Baham’s historic win on ‘Big Brother’

In an exciting turn of events, Niecy Nash-Betts is overjoyed for her niece, Chelsie Baham, who has made history by winning season 26 of “Big Brother.” This victory is particularly significant as Baham is the third Black contestant to win the show and the second Black woman to take home the title.

A coincidental connection

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Nash-Betts shared a delightful coincidence: while filming her new project “Grotesquerie,” she unknowingly stayed in an Airbnb directly across from the “Big Brother” house. “This blew my mind because Chelsie moved into the house while I was filming. Talk about a coincidence,” she exclaimed. Nash-Betts recalled how she didn’t even realize the proximity until she looked out her front door.

Chelsie Baham’s groundbreaking achievement

Baham’s victory is historic not only because of her race but also due to her gameplay. She became the first woman to play a perfect game, receiving unanimous votes from the jury and never facing an eviction vote throughout the season. Nash-Betts expressed her pride, stating, “I was so proud of her, so happy for her.” She reminisced about the viewing parties held at Baham’s house, where friends and family gathered to support her.

Chelsie’s Reaction to winning

Shortly after her win, Baham spoke to “Entertainment Tonight” and described her feelings as surreal. “I’m grateful. I feel so blessed. I feel shocked honestly,” she said. The young winner admitted that she had doubts about her longevity on the show, especially after the first week. “I did not think in a million years that I would make it to the end,” she confessed, echoing the disbelief felt by many of her supporters.

Nash-Betts’ thoughts on reality TV

As a seasoned actress, Nash-Betts also shared her thoughts on how she would fare in the “Big Brother” house during the interview. “It depends on who I was in the house with,” she said. “Because if the people were getting on my nerves, I’d take myself out. If there were people I really liked, I’d be the last one standing.” Her playful imagination extended to envisioning her family in a reality show setting, humorously suggesting scenes of them skinny dipping and cooking Jamaican curry crabs while sipping champagne.

Nash-Betts’ current projects

Currently, Nash-Betts stars in Ryan Murphy’s FX series “Grotesquerie,” where she portrays Detective Lois Tryon, investigating a series of unusual crimes in her town. Her career continues to flourish, and she remains a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Nash-Betts’ excitement for her niece’s historic win on “Big Brother” highlights the importance of representation and success in reality television. As Baham continues to inspire others with her achievements, Nash-Betts serves as a proud aunt and a testament to the power of family support in the pursuit of dreams.