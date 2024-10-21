Kaila and Tinkkk are putting on for the Chicago skate scene

Kaila and Tinkkk were one of the eight duos selected to compete in Redbull’s inaugural Know Your Roll event. Red Bull transformed the dome near Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a roller rink, and it was a vibe. There was a competition to determine which group would come out on top, and Kaila and Tinkkk were among the two girl groups selected. They showed out on skates and spoke with rolling out after their performance.

What’s the difference between the Chicago and Atlanta skate scenes?

Tinkkk: Our style is more smooth, very smooth and coordinated. Lots of footwork, and we use the outside a lot more. Imagine like funky disco vibes a little bit.

What’s Chicago’s signature move?

Tinkkk: So you know we are known for our footwork. I dance and skate, so we footwork both ways. So when you come to Chicago, if your footwork not footworking, that’s not very demure. Go ahead and turn around.

What’s something Chicago skaters could do to improve the skate scene there?

Tinkkk: Put yourself out there. Keep putting yourself out there. Put yourself on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, everywhere. People don’t push themselves out enough in Chicago. Another thing I will say is stop gatekeeping; if y’all keep gatekeeping, we won’t have anything.

How long have y’all been skating together?

Tinkkk: We both been skating since we were kids, but we started skating together when we was eight years old.

What’s your favorite song to skate to?

Tinkkk: Y’all gonna think I’m trying to be funny. It’s really Usher. My favorite song to skate to is “Let It Burn.

Kaila: I agree with her; it’s definitely Usher. Only because I’m a backwards skating girl, and Usher is easy to skate to backwards. My favorite song is called “Tell Me” by Usher.