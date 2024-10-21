Lash lifts emerge as new beauty industry game changer

In recent years, the beauty industry has witnessed a significant transformation in lash care, particularly with the rise of lash lifts as a popular alternative to traditional lash extensions. In an interview with ESSENCE, two licensed estheticians, Jas Imani and Raven Roth, share their insights on the evolving trends in lash care and what clients can expect moving forward.

The rise of lash extensions

Back in 2019, fluffy lash extensions took the beauty world by storm, becoming a staple for many beauty enthusiasts. These semi-permanent solutions offered a way to achieve a glamorous, makeup-ready look without the daily hassle of applying strip lashes or mascara. Styles varied widely, from sultry cat-eye hybrids to dramatic, thick fans, allowing clients to wake up with a fluttery eye look that lasted for weeks.

The shift toward lash lifts

However, as the years progressed, the popularity of lash extensions began to wane. Factors such as rising costs and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic led many clients to seek lower-maintenance alternatives. Lash lifts have emerged as a favored option, providing mascara-like results without the commitment of extensions. According to Imani, with lash lifts, there is no significant lifestyle change. In contrast, lash extensions require more care and maintenance, including avoiding oils and cleaning them with specialized products.

Cost and maintenance comparison

The cost and maintenance differences between lash lifts and extensions are significant. A lash lift typically lasts 6-8 weeks and costs between $150 to $200, while lash extensions require fills every 2-3 weeks, with initial sets costing between $150 to $250. The ongoing maintenance for extensions can add up, making lifts a more appealing option for many clients.

Health considerations

When it comes to the health of natural lashes, both estheticians emphasize that neither method is inherently healthier than the other; it ultimately depends on individual care and maintenance. Imani and Roth recommend proper moisturization for lift clients and highlight the importance of daily cleaning for extension wearers to prevent damage to their natural lashes.

Choosing the right style

Roth notes that client preferences often depend on the occasion. For everyday wear, many opt for lash lifts due to their simplicity, while lash extensions are favored for special events like weddings or parties. Additionally, there is a noticeable trend towards more natural-looking lash extensions, with clients requesting styles that enhance their eye shape rather than opting for the thicker, more dramatic looks of the past.

The emergence of lash clusters

Another trend gaining traction is the use of lash clusters — pre-assembled fans of faux lashes that can be applied individually. These clusters offer a hybrid solution between extensions and strip lashes, allowing users to achieve a fuller look at home for a fraction of the cost. They provide a temporary solution, lasting about a week, and can be easily removed, reducing the risk of buildup.

Beauty trends influencing lash choices

The current beauty landscape is also shifting towards a more natural aesthetic, with trends like the “no makeup” makeup look and the clean girl aesthetic driving the demand for simpler lash styles. These trends emphasize an effortless appearance, aligning with the desire for a flawless yet natural look. Imani suggests that a lash lift is an excellent way for clients to understand their natural lashes and develop better habits for growth and thickness.

Making the right choice

Ultimately, the decision between lash lifts and extensions lies with the client. Understanding the maintenance requirements and health implications of each technique is crucial for making an informed choice. Both Imani and Roth stress the importance of proper care, regardless of the chosen method, to ensure the health and beauty of natural lashes.

As trends continue to evolve, staying informed about the latest in lash care will empower clients to make the best choices for their beauty routines.