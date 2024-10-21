Lionel Richie announces 2025 ‘Say Hello To The Hits’ tour

Lionel Richie is returning to the U.K. as part of his 2025 “Say Hello To The Hits” tour.

The “Hello” hitmaker will play five nights in the U.K., kicking off at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Ireland on May 31.

Further gigs will take place at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on June 4; London’s The O2 on June 6, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on June 8; the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on June 9; and Manchester’s Co-op Live on June 12.

The “All Night Long” singer will then bring the tour to Europe for the summer.

Mick Jagger is Richie’s role model for longevity

Opening up about his return to the road, Richie admitted he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I am using Mick Jagger as my example of when to come off stage,” Richie said of the Rolling Stones frontman. “He doesn’t look like he is going off stage anytime soon. So, as far as I am concerned, as long as I can get on stage, run the stage and then get off the stage by myself, I will be doing this for a long time.”

Richie said he is focused on the future, not the past.

“I have the Italian race car driver’s theory,” he said. “What is behind me doesn’t count — it’s what is in front of me, what am I going to do next? I am nosy about what the future is going to be. As time goes on, you realize there’s movies and television and touring. I am constantly trying to think of the next thing. You have to plan and work on it.”

Richie has been touring since 1971 and said he is excited about the new tour.

“So if I don’t get out of the house, I don’t feel like I have had a full year,” he told The Sun.

Richie will celebrate his 76th birthday the month of his tour, but the “Dancing on the Ceiling” hitmaker insists he doesn’t feel his age.

“They start calling off this number and I’m like, ‘Who, me?’ ” he said. “I have always tried to hold on to the child inside. I have always been a believer in, “Don’t lose the child.” A lot of my friends couldn’t wait to grow up. I hear the number but it has nothing to do with my body.”

“They keep saying ‘Happy Birthday,’ ” Richie said. “If they say it to me one more time I’m going to have a nervous breakdown.”

Tickets will go on public sale on Oct. 25, at 10 a.m. BST via Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets, Gigantic and direct from each venue.