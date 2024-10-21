Lizzo mocks Trump during Kamala Harris rally after his Detroit criticism

Lizzo called out Donald Trump’s disparaging comments about the city of Detroit in a speech at his election rival Vice President Kamala Harris’ rally on Oct. 19.

The “About Damn Time” hitmaker has joined the legions of huge names in backing Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become the next president of the United States.

After Trump recently claimed that Harris running the country would lead to the whole nation ending up like Detroit, a “once great city,” Lizzo — who was born in the Motor City — defended her city and slammed Trump.

“All the best things were made in Detroit: Coney dogs, Faygo and Lizzo. I’m so proud to be from this city. You know, they say if Kamala wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit. OK. Proud like Detroit. Resilient like Detroit. We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. So put some respect on Detroit’s name,” the Grammy winner said.

“They say voting is not a love letter; it’s a chess move. Well, I feel like voting early is not just a chess move, it’s a power move. There’s a lot of people who feel like their vote doesn’t matter, but I say to that: If your vote didn’t matter, then voter suppression would not exist,” Lizzo continued.

“If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t discourage young people from going to the polls,” she said, encouraging people to vote. “If your vote didn’t matter, our parents and our grandparents would not have marched and fought for our right to vote.”

Lizzo was not the only famous star from Detroit to slam Trump.

Jack White — who, along with his former White Stripes bandmate and ex-wife, Meg White, recently took legal action to prevent the former “Apprentice” star from using their hit “Seven Nation Army” as part of his campaign again without permission — called Trump out for his “fascist” behavior.

“What kind of political idiot insults Detroit while SPEAKING TO DETROITERS??? Guess what trump, YOU AIN’T LIKE US. You’re gonna lose Michigan BIGLY, you wanna-be dictator orange clown. Go back to your fascist rallies,” White fumed on social media.