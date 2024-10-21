NFL Star’s mother celebrates son’s triumphant community impact

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is making waves both on and off the field. The Atlanta native has established an annual tradition in his hometown with the Living Well Expo, run in partnership with his Wiggs Worldwide Foundation. In an exclusive interview with rolling out, Wiggins’ mother, Tamika Lucas, offers insight into the driving force behind her son’s commitment to the cause of finding a cure for breast cancer.

Why is breast cancer important to you and Nate Wiggins?

Because a lot of people around us, like our friends and family, have lost their lives or are survivors. It’s something that we touch dear to our hearts and want to help people. Find a way just to bring it back to the community and show people that we do care about their well-being.

How can people be more informed about breast cancer?

Do a lot of research. There are a lot of people and resources out there to educate people about breast cancer. One person I can recommend is Susan G. Colman, we just did a collab with her in Baltimore. There’s a lot of information out there that can help moms, grandmothers and whoever is suffering from breast cancer.

What is some advice you give to moms who have kids that want to play in the NFL?

I was a single mom for a very long time until my husband came into my life, but I think it’s important to just build that foundation. All of our kids gonna stray away sometimes: they are going to do good, and sometimes they are going to do bad. But be that mom that’s present along the way, keeping that structure and that foundation. And sometimes, your going to have to put your foot down. You have to be hard on [them], and you have to stand your ground. They will appreciate it at the end.

How proud of Nate are you?

I am very proud of him. This is big for Nate; I think what makes me the proudest is that he’s been doing this since his sophomore year in college. He started his foundation early. Growing up he always said if I ever make it, I want to bring it back to the community, however that may be. And he’s doing it now