Nicki Minaj gets more confident in style as she gets older

Nicki Minaj gets more “confident” with her style as she gets older.

The 41-year-old rap star noted that her self-esteem had increased with every passing milestone and now knows what “looks good” on her and even though she couldn’t bear to look at photos of her younger self in the past, now she embraces it.

“When you turn a certain age—especially milestone ages like 30, 40, 50—your confidence as a women just grows and grows. You know what looks good on your body; You start knowing what hairstyle fits your face, what makeup fits your face. You just start understanding yourself better. And when you understand yourself better, you forgive yourself. You are able to love yourself, and you’re able to love the imperfections that you never loved before. I couldn’t look at old photos of myself before, and when I look at them now, I love them.” she told Vogue.