Solomon Snowden and Steve Cantrell win Red Bull’s inauguaral Know Your Roll

Solomon Snowden and Steve Cantrell were the winners of Red Bull’s inaugural Know Your Roll event. Know Your Roll was a skating competition where eight duos competed across three rounds to see which duo was the best. They were judged by professional skaters, including the mastermind behind Usher’s skating choreography during his Super Bowl performance last year. Rolling out caught up with the winners after the event to talk about the competition and the Atlanta skate scene.

How does it feel to win the first annual Know Your Role in your hometown?

Solomon: It’s amazing and surreal. This is history. Like, the first Red Bull Know Your Role event, and I have the chip. Like, I’m going to cherish this forever.

Steve: Yeah, man, it’s an honor, to be honest. First off, we were raised on Red Bull, so to grow up being a fan of Red Bull, have them supporting skating the way they are, just being a part of it was enough for me. But to win is a bonus.

How did you get into skating, and how did you two start skating together?

Solomon: I saw Steve on Saturday night at the skating rink, and Saturdays was always the popping night at our rink. And he was killing it. Bounce skating, doing backflips, windmills, rolling by the girls, all the cool stuff. All the girls were going crazy. And I was like, man, if I learn how to skate, I can probably learn how to breakdance.

Steve: I think for me, it started with my aunt taking me to the skating rink when I was like four years old. And then on my ninth birthday party, someone bought me skates as a gift, and then I never left the rink. A couple of years later, my skate partner and brother Jason Baker taught me how to jam skate and gave me the foundation and really took me under his wing.

What’s the best thing about Georgia’s skate scene?

Solomon: So, in Atlanta, it’s like a melting pot. Like, you can find anything here. Different styles of skating, different music to skate to, all different types of rinks to skate at.

Steve: It’s the energy out here. I feel like the skate community out here is like one big Dungeon family. It’s so many greats out here, so many different styles. I’m a big fan of music and being from Atlanta, I know the history of the Dungeon Family, Future, Andre 3000, Rico Wade. That’s the same feeling I get when I watch the skate community, especially the true ATL-born people.

What’s your favorite rink to skate at in Atlanta?

Solomon: In Atlanta, it has to be Cascade.

Steve: Stardust Two Skate Center. And that’s because it’s just home. Found my first love there. I met my first best friend, you know, a lot of firsts. A lot of firsts happened there.