TeShayla Coates champions Black female entrepreneurs

TeShayla Coates, known as Everyday Shay, is making waves in the business world as a serial entrepreneur and advocate for black female business owners. At a recent event, Coates expressed gratitude for those who paved the way before her and emphasized the importance of amplifying diverse voices in entrepreneurship. The founder and CEO of Coates Communications, a marketing agency, has garnered recognition including the Marquis Who’s Who Humanitarian Award. Coates’ mission extends beyond her own success, as she dedicates herself to mentoring and training other business-minded women, particularly encouraging black women to build six-figure businesses and leave corporate America behind.

This is her speech:

So, I am incredibly honored to be here tonight. Definitely, just honored. Grateful for sure for all of the people that have come before me, and all of the sisters that are to come. It’s very important that our voices are heard, that we’re making impact. And I’m just incredibly honored. Thank you all.