5 must-watch horror films featuring LGBTQIA+ characters this Halloween

As the spooky season approaches, nothing beats gathering your friends or loved ones for a horror movie marathon. This Halloween, dive into a selection of must-watch horror films that not only deliver chills and thrills but also feature LGBTQIA+ leads and characters. With the genre evolving, these films showcase the growing representation of queer identities, making them perfect for your Halloween viewing.

The intersection of horror and queer culture

Historically, LGBTQIA+ characters in horror films were often relegated to the roles of villains or were coded as queer figures. However, the landscape of horror is changing. According to WUSSY Magazine, queer characters are now taking center stage, appearing as heroes, villains or integral members of the story without being reduced to stereotypes.

The themes prevalent in horror — identity, fear of the “other,” transformation and survival — resonate deeply with the LGBTQIA+ experience. From high school horror flicks to more intricate narratives, queer representation is more visible than ever, making this Halloween the perfect time to explore these thrilling stories.

Must-watch horror films with LGBTQIA+ leads

Here are five horror films featuring LGBTQIA+ characters that you won’t want to miss this Halloween:

1. Scream VI (2023)

The latest installment of the iconic Scream franchise brings back Mindy Meeks-Martin, a queer horror enthusiast played by Jasmin Savoy Brown. As one of the film’s heroes, Mindy navigates the chaos of the slasher series while representing the LGBTQIA+ community, making this film a must-watch for fans.

2. Freaky (2020)

Freaky is a body-swap horror comedy that features a high school girl who switches bodies with a middle-aged serial killer. With queer characters like Josh, played by Misha Osherovich, who serves as the comic relief, this film offers a fun and bloody ride that’s perfect for Halloween.

3. They/Them (2022)

This slasher film is set at a conversion therapy camp, adding a layer of real-world horror to the narrative. Kevin Bacon stars as the camp head, but the real stars are the diverse group of LGBTQIA+ teens who band together to fight back against the horror that unfolds.

4. The Blackening (2022)

This horror-comedy features a group of Black friends who find themselves in a deadly game while at a cabin in the woods. The character Dewayne, played by Dewayne Perkins, is a proud representation of both Black and queer identities, making this film a sharp and funny take on the slasher genre.

5. Rift (2017)

This Icelandic psychological horror film follows two men, Gunnar and Einar, who reconnect after a breakup in a remote cabin. As they confront their unresolved feelings, a sinister presence lurks outside, creating a haunting exploration of love and isolation.

Embrace the creepy and the unexpected

Halloween is all about embracing the creepy and unexpected, and these films deliver both in spades. With their unique narratives and strong LGBTQIA+ representation, these five must-watch horror films will satisfy your cravings for horror while spotlighting queer voices in the genre.