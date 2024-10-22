Judge Joe Brown’s unhinged rant about Vice President Kamala Harris

Judge Joe Brown went on a profanity-laced rant aimed at presidential candidate Kamala Harris, calling her several vulgar names in a video that has gone viral.

Brown uttered extremely explicit statements about Harris while on stage speaking to a crowd at an undisclosed location.

“I’ma hurt somebody’s feelings, but we got a witch running for president,” Brown begins within the clip. “That woman is the worst kind of sleaze you could ever think of.”

The former TV judge added that he saw many “pimps and h—” over 40 years ago in Memphis, and said, “I know a h– when I see one … ” in regards to a video featuring Harris speaking that was published by Yahoo.com.

The judge added, “When I see a h–, I know she got a pimp, and I want to find out who the pimps are that we getting tricked out of the benefit of. Who are the pimps that this woman is working for? And I see some decent ladies out there, I’ve met a few of you, and i resent the fact that you got a h– that’s been in your face.”

“Harris is faking being a negro,” Brown claims, adding that he met Harris’ father in Jamaica and was told he is not Black, but “Irish and Hindu.”

This is not the first time Brown has let the expletives and insults fly when describing Harris’ alleged character and machinations. He accused Harris of flirting with men to get what she wanted in an interview for the “Art of Dialogue” podcast.

“She had a reputation among the trial lawyers of being lazy,” he said at the time. “She’d just hike her skirt up and try to flirt, and she wasn’t that good in the courtroom, if not, pretty bad in the courtroom.”

Also, in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens, Brown claims disgraced actor Jussie Smollett of “Empire” fame is her nephew. Smollett was briefly jailed after being charged with faking a homophobic and racist beatdown in Chicago in February 2019.

The Harris camp has yet to respond publicly to Brown’s tirades directed at her.