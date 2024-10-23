These 5 popular college majors face tough job markets in 2024

As college students embark on their academic journeys, many are driven by aspirations of financial success and job security. However, a recent study by Degreechoices highlights a sobering reality for graduates in certain fields. This article delves into the employment prospects for popular college majors, particularly focusing on criminal justice, performing arts, art history, hospitality and liberal arts.

Alarming underemployment rates

According to Newsweek, graduates from specific majors face significant challenges in securing employment that matches their qualifications. The study reveals that criminal justice majors experience the highest underemployment rate at a staggering 71.5%. This means that a large majority of these graduates are working in jobs that do not require a college degree, raising concerns about the value of their education.

Unemployment rates across majors

The unemployment rates for these majors are equally concerning. Data from the New York Fed indicates that art history, performing arts, liberal arts and hospitality graduates face unemployment rates ranging from 4 to 8%. In contrast, criminal justice graduates have a relatively low unemployment rate of 2.8%. Despite this, the overall job market for these fields remains challenging.

Average salaries for graduates

Financial prospects for these majors also paint a grim picture. Early-career graduates with a criminal justice degree earn an average salary of $41,000, while those in performing arts earn even less, at approximately $38,000. Hospitality majors can expect to make around $39,700, while liberal arts graduates earn about $38,000, with a notable unemployment rate of 7.9%.

The importance of research before choosing a major

A spokesperson from Degreechoices emphasizes the necessity for students to conduct thorough research before selecting a major. With the alarming underemployment rates, especially in criminal justice, students must be aware of the potential job market challenges they may face upon graduation.

Comparative regret among graduates

Interestingly, while the majors discussed have low employment rates, they do not rank among the most regretted fields of study. According to a report from USA Today, 44% of graduates in social and behavioral sciences express regret over their major choice. This is followed closely by graduates in humanities and arts, and life sciences, both at 43%, and law at 41%. Education majors also report a significant level of regret at 38%.

Overall, 35% of college graduates admit they would choose a different major if given the opportunity. This suggests that while some may find value in their education, many feel unprepared for the realities of the job market.

Majors with lower regret rates

On a more positive note, certain majors report lower levels of regret. Only 27% of engineering graduates express dissatisfaction with their choice, while 32% of health majors and 31% of computer and information sciences graduates feel the same. This indicates that fields with strong job markets and clear career paths tend to yield more satisfied graduates.

Making informed choices

As students navigate their college education, it is crucial to consider the long-term implications of their major choices. With high underemployment rates and varying salary expectations, students should prioritize research and career prospects when selecting their fields of study. By making informed decisions, they can better prepare themselves for a successful future in the workforce.