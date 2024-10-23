Mary J. Blige credits fans for keeping her grounded

Mary J. Blige‘s fans have helped her to remain grounded.

The 53-year-old singer feels she’s been through “a lot” in her own life – but Mary’s fans have given her a healthy sense of perspective, too.

“I listen to a lot of stories that my fans talk to me about. I’ve been through a lot, but sometimes you listen to other people’s stories, and you say, ‘Wow, I’m just complaining’ because their stories is worse than yours.” the Grammy-winning star told PEOPLE.

Mary’s new single, ‘You Ain’t the Only One’, explores the idea that “everyone has something that they’re dealing with”.

“Everyone has something that they’re dealing with and that they’re suffering through. The single is basically saying, ‘You’re not alone. You’re not the only one out here dealing with life. Life is not life-ing for you only.'” the chart-topping singer – who has also enjoyed success as an actress – said.

Mary has enjoyed huge success during her career – but she recently admitted that she used to hate the sound of her own voice.

“I didn’t like the sound of my voice. But now I listen to my music and now I love everything about me, I do. I used to hate everything about me. The sound of my voice, the sound of my speaking voice. And I used to just be afraid to hear any music back.” she said on ‘TODAY with Hoda and Jenna’.

Mary ‘s self-love journey has actually helped to transform her entire outlook on life.

“We grow up thinking we couldn’t boast or brag or love on ourselves, and now I’m doing all that. I’m boasting and bragging and loving on myself because I’ve earned it.

“I have so much fun with myself. I’m like, ‘Girl, you look so good. I’m so proud of you. Oh, that looks nice on you.’ And I’m by myself a lot, so I’m always like, ‘Oh Mary, I love that! Let’s wear this tonight. That’s gonna be hot!’

“I’m my friend, you know, and I love me.” she explained.