Safaree faces backlash over gift to Amara La Negra during child support case

Recently, Safaree Samuels made headlines when he petitioned the court to reduce his child support payments to his ex-wife, Erica Mena. This request to lower his monthly payments from $4,305 ignited a public feud between the former couple, leading to a series of online exchanges that included accusations and the release of home surveillance footage. In the midst of this drama, Safaree also surprised his former TV love interest, Amara La Negra, with an extravagant gift for her 34th birthday.

Safaree’s generous gift to Amara La Negra

Amara celebrated her birthday on Oct. 4, but the reveal of Safaree’s gift came later, during a recent episode of his YouTube vlog. In the 33-minute video posted on Oct. 20, Safaree shared his visit to Amara, where he inquired if she had received any gifts. After she mentioned only a cake and flowers, he decided to surprise her with a lavish present.

During his visit, Safaree addressed their past relationship, which had been characterized as a brief fling. He noted, “Amara … we’re just great greats. We just gel really well, and sometimes when you gel really well with somebody, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have to jump their bones.” This statement hinted at the nature of their relationship, suggesting that their chemistry was more platonic than romantic.

As the video progressed, viewers witnessed the moment Safaree presented Amara with a stunning 10-carat VVS diamond necklace, custom-designed to reflect her curves and signature afro. The emotional moment was palpable as Amara and her mother expressed their delight, with Amara exclaiming, “Awww!” The price of the necklace remains undisclosed, but it is clear that Safaree has a history of showering Amara with gifts.

Past generosity and Erica Mena’s reaction

This isn’t the first time Safaree has gone all out for Amara. Earlier in April 2023, he made headlines for gifting Amara’s twin daughters Rolex watches for their first birthday. This event was marked by a special dance between Safaree and Amara, culminating in what appeared to be their first public kiss.

However, Mena did not take Safaree’s recent generosity lightly. She took to social media to express her frustration, labeling him a “deadbeat clown” who fails to provide for his own children. Mena’s reaction underscores the ongoing tension between the former couple, especially in light of Safaree’s request to lower his child support payments.

Erica Mena’s focus on family

Despite the drama surrounding her ex-husband’s gift-giving, Mena has chosen to focus on herself and their children, Safire and Legend. On Oct. 22, she shared a series of Instagram Stories showcasing her daily life, including a video of herself enjoying coffee and her daughter drawing. She also highlighted her impressive social media engagement, noting 227 million views on her profile in the past month.

In one of her posts, Mena reflected on her journey, stating, “My pain attracted all this attention. Best believe my unfortunate circumstance will have a purpose.” This introspective message suggests that she is channeling her experiences into personal growth and resilience.

Additionally, Mena shared moments of her children, including a video of Safire at gymnastics practice and a photo shoot featuring both Safire and Legend. It appears that Mena is committed to maintaining a positive online presence, steering clear of further public confrontations with Safaree.

The ongoing saga between Safaree, Mena and Amara highlights the complexities of relationships in the public eye. As Safaree navigates his responsibilities as a father while also attempting to maintain friendships, the reactions from Mena and Amara reveal the emotional stakes involved. For now, it seems that both Mena and Safaree are focusing on their respective paths, with Mena prioritizing her children and personal growth, while Safaree continues to make headlines with his extravagant gestures.