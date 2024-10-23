Shakira promises most ambitious world tour ever

Shakira has teased her upcoming tour is her “most ambitious” yet.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker is preparing to take her live show around the world. She explained the shows will be her “biggest” yet because she “deserves” to undertake the “tour of [her] life” after working for so long.

“It is the most ambitious tour of my entire career, the biggest production I have had so far,” Shakira told GQ’s international edition, on whose cover she appears. “Not because the public asks for it, but because I deserve it after so many years working in this world. I deserve the tour of my life. I am throwing the house out the window.”

“I am happy because I will be able to go through the different stages of my artistic life up to today. It will be the longest show I have done with the biggest screen and everything as big as you can imagine. More is more and better!” the singer exclaimed.

Shakira released her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, earlier this year. She said writing the record helped her to process the “grief” that came with the end of her long-term relationship with Gerard Pique, the father of her sons Milan and Sasha, in 2022.

“It wasn’t easy to recognize all the vulnerability I was feeling at the time I wrote this album, and then to lay it bare,” she continued. “For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn’t really begin to grieve until I started writing music. It was my way of healing — and it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys.”

Shakira believes she has “multiple personalities” that make up who she is as a whole.

“The Shakira of Pies Descalzos is a girl that I know lives in me,” she explained. “A girl who went out with a guitar and leather pants looking to be heard. That girl is still there. I turn to her in many moments, and she saves me; she gives me strength when I need it.

“But there is also the Wolf, who is the archetype of the wild woman, of a woman who finds a new freedom, who no one can gag, tie up,” Shakira said. “That wild wolf, that primal woman that I gradually discovered in myself and that gave me a lot of strength, a lot of power …”

“The two coexist in me, and many more. They are multiple personalities, but they are real,” the “Ojos Así” singer stated. “They are not masks. They are not characters. They are genuine and they are part of me.”