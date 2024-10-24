Anthony Edwards accuses ex-girlfriend of harassment amid child support dispute

NBA star Anthony Edwards has recently made serious allegations against his ex-girlfriend, Daja Carlyle, in their ongoing paternity case concerning their daughter, Aris Ariel Carlyle. The Minnesota Timberwolves player, who is only 23 years old, claims that Carlyle has been harassing members of his team and attempting to manipulate child support payments to her advantage.

Background of the case

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Edwards filed a motion detailing his concerns about Carlyle’s behavior. He alleges that she has been engaging in unsolicited communications with individuals associated with him, including representatives from his agency. This behavior, he argues, is not only inappropriate but also damaging to his personal and professional relationships.

Details of the allegations

In the legal documents, Edwards’ lawyers stated, “[Carlyle] is engaging in repeated and unsolicited harassing communication with individuals associated with [Edwards] …These individuals are part of [Edwards’] team of representatives, including those working for [Edwards’] agency.”

They further elaborated that Carlyle’s communications include demands for contact with Edwards and threats regarding future actions if her demands are not met. The lawyers emphasized that this behavior must cease, as it is an attempt to sabotage Edwards’ relationships.

Child support dispute

Edwards and Carlyle welcomed their daughter, Aris, last year. In February, Edwards filed a petition to be recognized as the child’s biological father and requested joint physical and legal custody. However, Carlyle has rejected his request, proposing instead that she maintain primary physical custody while they share legal custody. Additionally, she has requested an increase in child support payments.

A court judge previously ruled that Edwards would pay Carlyle $5,000 monthly in child support. However, Edwards now claims that Carlyle is seeking more money, stating that she does not want to work. His legal team argues that Carlyle’s claim of earning approximately $8,000 annually is unrealistic and that she is using child support as a means to avoid employment.

Public reaction and implications

The allegations made by Edwards have sparked discussions about the complexities of child support and custody arrangements, especially among high-profile individuals. The case highlights the challenges that come with navigating personal relationships in the public eye and raises questions about the responsibilities of both parents in supporting their child.

As the situation unfolds, many are left wondering how this will impact Edwards’ career and personal life. The NBA star has shown a commitment to being involved in his daughter’s life, but the ongoing legal battles may complicate his efforts.

The allegations of harassment and the contentious child support dispute between Anthony Edwards and Daja Carlyle underscore the difficulties faced by many parents in similar situations. As they navigate their legal challenges, it remains to be seen how this will affect their daughter and their respective futures.