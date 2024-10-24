Kylie Jenner opens up about pregnancy body struggles

Kylie Jenner struggled with body image during her pregnancies. The reality TV star — who has Stormi and Aire with her ex-partner Travis Scott — initially struggled to come to terms with her new figure.

“I got pregnant when I was 19,” Jenner told the November 2024 issue of ELLE. “Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body — all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before.”

Jenner overcame her postpartum depression with the help of her mom, her friends and her sisters.

And the makeup mogul now feels “more confident” than ever before.

“I haven’t had a baby in a few years,” she said. “The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it: not knowing how to dress, gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies. It took me a year to feel like myself again. At 27, I feel more confident and more like myself than ever.”

By contrast, Jenner previously claimed that she didn’t feel under pressure to lose weight.

“I feel like with your first baby, it’s like a shock to see your body change so much. This time around, I don’t feel that way at all,” she said on “The Kardashians.” “Maybe mentally it’s harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just — I trust the process.”

Jenner also revealed that she was looking at her body, and motherhood, through a totally different lens.

“I’m way less stressed about my weight and what I look like and more into the feminine energy and the fact that I made a baby,” she explained.