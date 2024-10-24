T.I. says its finally time to ‘Kill the King’

T.I.’s reign as the self-proclaimed “King of the South” spans more than 20 years, but the path to claiming his crown involved careful consideration and respect for hip-hop’s hierarchy. In a recent AllHipHop interview, the Atlanta native revealed how he sought validation from rap legends before fully embracing the title.

The strategic move to declare himself Southern royalty began with conversations among hip-hop’s elite. T.I. approached OutKast, Scarface and Bun B to secure their approval for such a weighty proclamation. “The first time I called myself the ‘King of the South,’ I went and asked everybody that I had access to for their blessings,” he said.

His requests met varied responses. Scarface embraced the idea with enthusiasm, telling T.I., “Hell yeah go ahead. I don’t wanna be king! You could have that shit.” André 3000 took a more philosophical approach, questioning the true meaning of kingship. Big Boi offered wisdom that would prove prophetic, cautioning T.I. about the burdens accompanying such a title.

Those words of warning would resonate deeply with T.I. as his career progressed. “He was really telling me that I was causing myself to have more anguish than necessary — like in chess, the object is to kill the king,” T.I. reflected, acknowledging the target that comes with claiming supremacy in hip-hop’s competitive landscape.

Now, as T.I. prepares to release his twelfth and final album, “Kill The King,” he’s ready to abdicate his throne. In a TMZ interview, he expressed desire to move beyond what he now sees as an “egotistical, self-gratuitous” title that precedes him everywhere. This revelation circles back to Big Boi’s early warnings about the crown’s weight.

The origin of T.I.’s royal claims traces back to 2000, appearing on “2 Glock 9’s” featuring Beanie Sigel from the “Shaft” soundtrack. He credits Mystikal, who called himself the “Prince of the South,” as inspiration for his own declaration of sovereignty.

Initial resistance to his self-coronation only strengthened T.I.’s resolve. “When people heard it, the visceral reaction that they had, that’s what made it more personal for me,” he said. Pushback fueled his determination, leading him to challenge critics: “Who the fuck are you to tell me what I can and can’t call MYSELF?”

That defiant moment marked a pivotal shift in T.I.’s career trajectory, cementing his position in hip-hop’s pantheon. His evolution from claiming the crown to contemplating its retirement reflects broader growth within the genre itself.

As anticipation builds for “Kill The King,” the album represents more than just new music – it symbolizes the closing of a significant chapter in Southern hip-hop history. T.I.’s journey from coronation to abdication demonstrates how titles, while powerful, can both elevate and constrain an artist’s legacy.

In the ever-evolving narrative of hip-hop culture, T.I.’s story illuminates the delicate balance between ambition and humility, proving that even self-proclaimed kings must eventually face the weight of their crowns.