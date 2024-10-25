Lil Durk’s legal luck might have come to an end; a timeline of his legal issues

They finally got him.

Earlier this morning, Lil Durk was arrested by US Marshals and is being charged with “murder for hire” for the death of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab. He is being held in Broward County Correctional Facility and has no bond. This comes after five members of Lil Durk’s label, Only The Family (OTF), were arrested last night, Oct. 24, and Lil Durk’s name was all over the indictment.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, federal investigators detained Asa Houston, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, and Kavon London Grant, all members of OTF. They were being held on suspicion of being hired to murder rapper Quando Rondo. Additionally, they are suspected of killing the rapper’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson. Robinson was fatally shot on Aug. 19, 2022. He was riding with Quando Rondo and the rest of the rapper’s crew when bullets were fired at a gas station in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles. Despite Rondo being the purported target, the rapper did not sustain any injuries. Unfortunately, Robinson died as a result of his injuries. He was 24. The indictment further claims that the five OTF members used OTF-affiliated credit cards to arrange flights and rental vehicles to the shooting location.

Durk could face the death penalty if convicted on these charges. He has a laundry list of legal issues, but up until this point, he has beaten every case. In 2011, Durk was arrested for possessing a firearm. He was released on bail but had to serve only three months. Then, in June 2013, Durk was arrested for reportedly throwing a loaded revolver out of his car as police approached him in Chicago. He was detained on $100K bail, but one witness confessed that the rifle was his, and Durk was released in July 2013. In 2016, Durk was arrested for violating probation after being detained on felony firearms allegations; the courts also dismissed these charges. His most serious charge was a felony shooting charge he faced with the now-deceased King Von. The shooting took place near the Varsity in Atlanta after an argument between a group of people near the restaurant. The victim was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ended up dropping all charges against Chicago rapper Lil Durk.

But this might be where his legal luck ends. There are reports that someone from the crew has already “snitched,” which is why Lil Durk was picked up this morning. On Lil Durk’s 2022 song “Federal Nightmares,” he stated, “He on the stand with his head down like he don’t know me though/It ain’t no point in getting a lawyer if your homie told.”

That song seems very prophetic now.