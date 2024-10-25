The Atlanta Roundup: Lionel Messi to face ATLUTD, Cardi B replaced, and more

Lionel Messi will play ATLUTD

The greatest soccer player of all time will be coming to Atlanta. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will face Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs. The series begins tonight, Oct. 25, in Miami, but Game 2 will be at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2. The last time these two faced off, ATLUTD won the match 3-1.

Cardi B replaced

Cardi B was scheduled as one of the headliners for One Music Fest this weekend, but she will no longer perform. Last week, she went through some sort of medical emergency which she was hospitalized for, and apparently, she still hasn’t recovered as she pulled out of her headlining slot. Don’t fret, One Music Fest has announced Cardi B’s replacement and it is Latto. The girlies shouldn’t mind this news too much.

Locals expect heavy traffic this weekend

There is no shortage of fun things to do this weekend around the city, so just be ready for some insane traffic. One Music Fest’s 15th anniversary kicks off tomorrow, Oct. 26. Also, tomorrow is SpelHouse’s homecoming, so you know students and alumni from both schools will be flooding the city in high numbers. Overtime Elite will be hosting it’s OTE Takeover, which will be by Atlantic Station. There is a Christian conference, ACTS 242, that will also start tomorrow. Musician Jelly Roll, Christian Group Maverick City, and singer Tinashe will all also perform in the city this weekend during each of their respective tour stops.

The Obama’s are in town

Yesterday, Oct. 24, Barack Obama gave a 20 minute speech during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. Georgia democrats showed up and showed out as over 20K people attended, hoping to see the former president. Celebrities in attendance included Tyler Perry, Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Springsteen.

Young Thug’s trial makes history

The Young Thug and YSL RICO trial is the longest criminal trial in history for the state of Georgia. Today, Oct. 25. mark’s the trial’s 151st day. This comes after this case was the longest jury selection in history, which took over 10 months. It does seem like this trial is nearing its end as there are rumors a huge announcement will be made on Monday, Oct. 28.