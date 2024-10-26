Breast Cancer awareness: Redefining self-care for Black women

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and the importance of early detection. This year, The Estée Lauder Companies have launched the Breast Care is Self-Care campaign, which aims to redefine self-care by emphasizing the necessity of incorporating breast checks into our regular health routines.

The importance of breast health

When we think of self-care, we often envision skincare routines, therapy sessions, and pampering appointments. However, breast care is frequently overlooked, despite the alarming statistics that show Black women face the highest breast cancer mortality rates compared to other racial groups. According to the American Cancer Society, this disparity highlights the urgent need for proactive health measures.

Estée Lauder’s commitment to awareness

For over three decades, Estée Lauder has been at the forefront of advocating for breast cancer awareness, focusing on providing accessible health information and resources to communities that are most at risk. Janine Rhodes, assistant manager of communications at The Estée Lauder Companies, emphasizes that breast care should be integrated into our daily self-care practices. She states, “Just like prioritizing fitness, nutrition, and mindfulness, understanding and caring for my breast health is a vital part of my self-care routine.” This perspective encourages women to view breast health as an essential component of their overall well-being.

Breaking the taboo

Eshe Hill, manager of equity and philanthropic partnerships at Estée Lauder, echoes the sentiment that breast health should not be a taboo subject. She advocates for regular breast checks to familiarize oneself with how breasts feel throughout the menstrual cycle, allowing for better tracking of any changes. Hill notes, “In one way or another, this disease impacts us all,” highlighting the collective responsibility to address breast health openly.

Proactive measures for prevention

Breast cancer accounts for approximately 30 percent of all new cancer cases each year, making awareness and early detection crucial. Traditional self-care practices, such as maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding smoking, can significantly reduce the risk of breast cancer. Additionally, women are encouraged to schedule annual mammograms and perform monthly self-exams. These proactive measures not only enhance overall health but also empower women to take charge of their breast health.

Creating supportive communities

As Rhodes points out, using our voices to raise awareness can help break down stigmas surrounding women’s health issues. By fostering supportive environments within our communities, we can encourage open discussions about breast health and empower one another to prioritize self-care. The Breast Care is Self-Care campaign serves as a reminder that taking care of our breasts is just as important as any other aspect of our health.

In conclusion, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of breast health, particularly within the Black community. By redefining self-care to include breast checks and proactive health measures, we can work towards reducing the disparities in breast cancer outcomes. Let us embrace the message that breast care is indeed self-care, and commit to making it a regular part of our health routines.