Celebrating the life of Elizabeth Francis, dead at 115

On Oct. 22, 2023, Elizabeth Francis, the oldest living person in the United States, passed away in Houston at the remarkable age of 115. Her granddaughter and caretaker, Ethel Harrison, shared that Francis was surrounded by her loved ones during her final moments, a testament to the strong family bonds she nurtured throughout her life.

Francis was known for her vibrant personality and unwavering faith. Harrison fondly recalled, “She loved the Lord. Her faith was extremely strong. She was always jolly, asking, ‘How you doing? You’re doing okay?’ That was just her personality.” This warmth and kindness were not only a part of her character but also reflected in her life philosophy, which she often shared: “Treat people like you want to be treated.” This motto resonated deeply with those who knew her.

According to “Good Morning America,” Francis, born July 25, 1909, in St. Mary Parish, La., was recognized as the oldest living person in the U.S. and the third-oldest in the world, according to LongeviQuest, a database that tracks supercentenarians globally. Her longevity was a source of inspiration and admiration, not just for her family but for many across the nation.

Achieving the status of a “supercentenarian” — a term for individuals who have surpassed 110 years of life — Francis often approached her age with humor and grace. On her 114th birthday in 2023, she told ABC 13, “I’m very, very young. Look at me, I’m like a little young chicken.” This light-heartedness was a hallmark of her character, showcasing her ability to embrace life fully.

Francis attributed her long life to a healthy lifestyle, which included avoiding alcohol and smoking, as well as a diet rich in fresh foods. Harrison noted, “Whenever you went to her house, I don’t care what day of the week, she was cooking.” This dedication to health and wellness was a significant factor in her longevity, emphasizing the importance of nutrition and self-care.

Her daughter, 96-year-old Dorothy Williams, described her mother’s life as a “blessing,” highlighting the profound impact Francis had on her family. Williams stated, “She has been a wonderful mother and grandmother to all of us. She has been our backbone.” This sentiment reflects the deep love and respect that her family held for her, showcasing the legacy of strength and resilience that Francis embodied.

Aat the time of her 114th birthday, Francis had three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Naomi Whitehead of Greenville, Pa., has now become the new oldest living person in the United States at 114.

A legacy of love and faith

Francis’s life serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of family, faith, and kindness. Her story resonates particularly within the African American community, where values of love, respect, and community support are deeply cherished. As we reflect on her life, we are reminded of the wisdom she imparted and the love she shared with those around her.

In a world that often feels fast-paced and disconnected, Francis’s legacy encourages us to slow down, appreciate our loved ones, and live with intention. Her journey through life, marked by joy, faith, and a commitment to treating others with kindness, is a testament to the enduring spirit of those who came before us.

As we honor Elizabeth Francis’s memory, let us carry forward her teachings and strive to create a world that reflects the values she held dear. Her life was not just about the years she lived but the love she shared and the impact she made on those fortunate enough to know her.