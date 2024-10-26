Actress and model Nicole Murphy has recently shared her heartfelt reflections on the passing of her boyfriend, Warren Braithwaite, who succumbed in March to a battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. In an emotional interview on the “Tamron Hall” show aired on Oct. 25, Murphy revealed the challenges they faced during their nearly two-year relationship.

Understanding multiple myeloma

Initially, reports indicated that Braithwaite had died from cancer, but Murphy clarified that his condition was more severe than previously understood. “He had multiple myeloma cancer, it’s blood cancer,” she explained. This type of cancer affects the bone marrow and is often difficult to detect early. Murphy noted that treatment primarily involves chemotherapy, which Braithwaite had undergone.

The impact of illness on their relationship

Murphy shared that Braithwaite had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma long before they met. As a fitness enthusiast, she observed how the disease took a toll on his health. “It’s like when you catch a cold, you get rid of it in maybe four or five days. Him it would take a month, and I just saw the decline,” she recalled. The revelation of his diagnosis initially made her question the future of their relationship, but her feelings deepened as she got to know him better.

Love and support in difficult times

Despite the challenges, Murphy expressed that Braithwaite treated her like a queen and that she had no regrets about caring for him during his illness. She recounted spending nights in the hospital by his side, stating, “I was like, ‘You sick, I’m sick.’” Their bond grew stronger as they navigated the complexities of his health issues together.

Facing the reality of his condition

During the interview, Murphy reflected on a poignant moment when Braithwaite expressed uncertainty about attending the Super Bowl in February 2024, saying, “I don’t know if I’m going to make it.” This foreshadowing was difficult for her to accept, especially as she believed in the power of manifestation. Unfortunately, after returning from the event, Braithwaite’s health deteriorated, leading to a hospital stay where he ultimately contracted COVID-19 alongside pneumonia.

Cherishing memories and moving forward

Murphy described Braithwaite as someone who was dedicated to his health, often going to the gym and maintaining a healthy diet. She fondly recalled moments they shared, including attending her son Myles’ wedding just months after they publicly announced their relationship. Murphy emphasized the importance of living life to the fullest, stating, “Go do it, what you’ve been dreaming about.” This philosophy has become a guiding principle for her following Braithwaite’s passing.

Community support and reflection

After Braithwaite’s death in March, Murphy took a break from social media but eventually returned to share her grief and memories. She expressed her sorrow in a touching tribute, stating, “It’s so hard not hearing your voice or seeing your face. You were my world & my everything.” Fans and followers have rallied around her, offering condolences and support as she navigates this difficult time.