Fans clown NBA legend Dwyane Wade’s statue in Miami (video)

Fans took a blowtorch to the creators of the statue that commemorates the spectacular career of Miami Heat and NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Fans took to social media to mercilessly deep-fry the Rotblatt Amrany Studio sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar Leon to a crisp for making a statue that does not remotely resemble the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

Even D-Wade expressed bemusement after the cover was yanked off the statue.

“That’s crazy. I can’t believe that. Who is that guy?” Wade said after the figure was unveiled, according to KTLA, though sports reporter Rachel Nichols said that he approved every phase of the process.

The online banter has inadvertently overshadowed the fact that D-Wade is the first player in Heat history to be immortalized with a statue outside of the team’s Kaseya Center. The bronze sculpture pays homage to D-Wade’s iconic “this is my house” celebration from the double-overtime win against the Chicago Bulls in 2009.

Dwyane Wade compiled superlative credentials for a statue

D-Wade, 42, crafted a stellar career in 16 seasons that includes 13 All-Star appearances and three NBA titles before retiring in 2019. The husband of actress Gabrielle Union is ranked No. 1 in Heat history for points, assists and games played, and he is widely considered the third-best shooting guard of all time behind Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Dwyane Wade fans express outrage or hilarity at statue

Fans, meanwhile, conveyed outrage or extreme amusement at a statue they believe is not befitting of a player and person of D-Wade’s stature in the franchise and the NBA.

Some likened the statue to Laurence Fishburne’s character, Morpheus, in The Matrix.

“I can’t believe the Romans carved some of the most beautiful and iconic statues with hammer and chisel yet with modern tech we get this,” wrote one user on X.

Others joined in on the hate parade on X, Facebook and Instagram.

“Who approved this before rollout and when is their termination date?” wrote one follower.

Another user commented, “The statue is crying because it knows there’s no resemblance.”

“Stop buying statues on Temu, first Kobe now Wade,” penned a follower.

“Y’all did him so wrong OMG,” wrote another.