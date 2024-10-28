Food influencer’s incredible act of kindness for a struggling restaurant

In a heartwarming display of community support, well-known food influencer Keith Lee recently traveled to Warner Robins, Georgia, to assist struggling family-owned restaurant Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia. Lee’s visit was sparked by a viral TikTok video showcasing the restaurant’s challenges, which resonated with him and prompted him to take action.

Social media has become a powerful tool for small businesses, especially during tough times. The owners of Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia shared their plight on TikTok, revealing they had just reopened after a two-week closure due to financial difficulties.

“We are having such a hard time staying open. Please come by and help,” they said in the video. “We are a small Mexican restaurant that specializes in birria.”

This heartfelt plea caught Lee’s attention, and he immediately decided to help. Lee’s commitment to supporting local businesses is evident in his actions. After seeing the TikTok video, he and his family booked a two-hour flight and drove another two hours to reach the restaurant.

“The second me and my family saw this video, we booked a two-hour flight and drove two hours from the airport to try this food, to see, in our opinion, why is [business] slow,” Lee shared.

During his visit, Lee reviewed the food at Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia, which specializes in birria, a traditional Mexican dish. He observed that the entire family, including their teenage children, was involved in the restaurant’s operations. Despite the challenges, Lee rated most of the food an impressive “8 out of 10,” indicating that the quality of the meals was not the issue affecting the restaurant’s success.

In his critique, Lee pointed out several factors that may be contributing to the restaurant’s struggles, including the restaurant’s location in a small town, which can limit foot traffic, and marketing efforts that may not be reaching the right audience.

Lee’s support extended beyond just a food review. In a remarkable act of kindness, he gifted the family money to cover their rent for the next three months, alleviating some of their financial burdens.

“We met the whole family and paid for the next three months of their rent. So, they don’t have to worry about staying open for now… and we left $900 to pay for anybody who comes in after us,” Lee stated.

With the additional funds provided by Lee, customers could dine at Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia free of charge, fostering goodwill and encouraging more people to support the restaurant. This initiative exemplifies how influencers can leverage their platforms for positive change, especially within their communities.

Keith Lee’s visit to Tacos Y Mariscos Ofelia is a testament to the impact one individual can have on a small business. By combining his food reviews with acts of generosity, Lee not only helps restaurants gain visibility but also provides them with the financial support they desperately need. As more influencers and community members rally around local businesses, we can hope to see a resurgence of family-owned eateries thriving in their neighborhoods.