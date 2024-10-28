Lawyer tell us what Lil Durk is really facing following his recent arrest

Kordell Caldwell, an associate with Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, & Berkowitz, PC, discussed Lil Durk’s arrest, addressing questions about murder-for-hire charges, potential penalties and legal implications with rolling out.

What are the main elements needed to prove ‘Murder for Hire’ charges in this type of case?

[First], the main elements of MFH are: 1) Use of interstate travel, commerce, or facilities [such as] traveling across state lines, paying money to someone in another state, or shipping something used in the crime via mail; 2) intent to murder; and 3) providing anything of value to another person as compensation for carrying out said murder. … An actual murder need not take place, so long as compensation was given for the purposes of carrying out a murder, success is irrelevant.

What kind of evidence or testimony would be necessary to establish a direct link between Lil Durk and the alleged ‘Murder for Hire’ plot?

[Multiple forms of evidence could be used.] Even if the prosecution cannot directly show that Lil Durk provided the compensation himself, if they can prove beyond all reasonable doubt that [he] was involved in the planning or carrying out of the plot to allegedly murder someone, they can secure a conviction.

Will Quando Rondo be forced to testify?

[It’s possible.] Given that he was a first-hand witness to the death of Lul Pab, it is very likely that the prosecution would want to introduce some evidence of Quando Rondo’s knowledge. … He may not be able to testify to anything which would directly tie Lil Durk to the killing.

What is the realistic possibility that Lil Durk will face the death penalty?

[This is difficult to predict.] It would be a fool’s errand to attempt to speculate as to probability of sentencing, especially before the case has even made it to trial. … According to the prosecution’s version of events, the death penalty is a potential sentence if a conviction were to be handed down on those charges.

Did someone snitch?

[We don’t know yet, but] the prosecution has indicated that they have evidence obtained via a confidential informant wearing a wire for multiple years.

Why didn’t Lil Durk get bond?

[Bond is up to the judge’s discretion within certain guidelines. The] judge must make a determination as to whether they believe the defendant is a potential danger to the community, and whether the defendant is likely to flee. In this case, the judge made a determination that bond wasn’t warranted based on an analysis of the relevant factors.

How might this case impact his music career and label operations?

[There are several possibilities.] There are examples of artists who have faced similar charges whose career skyrocketed due to the “street cred.” … Similar charges have completely derailed other artists and labels. … If the key to the city incident is any indication, there will certainly be challenges for Lil Durk’s public image ahead.