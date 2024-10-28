Zoë Saldaña puts motherhood ahead of acting career

Zoë Saldaña has insisted “everything” comes second to her children — and she doesn’t care if she never works again.

The actor — who has twins Cy and Bowie and son Zen with husband Marcus Perego — would still be “happy” if she was never offered another part like her latest role as lawyer Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Perez because motherhood is her main priority.

“If I never had another role like this, I would be happy because I am a mother. Everything else comes second to that. Everything I do now is part of the legacy I hope to leave for them,” she told HELLO!

The Spanish-language musical comedy is based on director Jacque Audiard’s opera libretto of the same name. Saldana said she relished getting the chance to sing.

“I’m one of those people who likes to think they can hold a tune,” she told the magazine. “When I sing in the shower, I think I sound pretty good. Whether anyone else would think the same is debatable, but I think I sound like Beyonce.”

“I grew up being part of small musicals around New York, so I had sung before — I was just a little rusty,” she laughed. “I worked a lot to find my voice again and the confidence to do this. It wasn’t easy, but I loved it.”

Saldaña said she also worked “a lot” on her dance skills, which she particularly enjoyed.

“Being able to reconnect with dance was so special for me. After that, it’s just like anything, you turn up on the day and hope you can use everything you’ve done to do the best job possible,” she said.

The Avatar star said she is proud of Emilia Perez and urged people not to be put off by the fact it is not in English.

“This is an international film. We need to destigmatize this thing about so-called foreign films and about watching films in other languages,” Saldaña stated. “Subtitles are not a barrier — and they are not your enemy.”