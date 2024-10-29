Cynthia Erivo watches ‘Wicked’ for the 1st time at Kardashian screening

Cynthia Erivo saw the Wicked movie for the first time with Ariana Grande at Kim Kardashian’s screening.

The 37-year-old actress, who is playing the role of Elphaba opposite the “Thank U, Next” hitmaker as Glinda in the upcoming big screen adaptation of the musical, had a “lot of fun” at the Skims’ founder’s pajama party last week but admitted seeing the film for the first time was “very emotional.”

“That was a lot of fun. Very emotional, lots of tears, and it was really, really sweet. It was the first time that Ari and I got to watch it together. It was really lovely,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Along with the film’s stars, Kardashian’s guest list included her mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and their children.

Kim shared a video on her Instagram Story showing the entrance to her house decorated with Wicked-themed pink floral arrangements, a movie poster and a green carpet.

“I just came home. Look what we’re watching tonight. Look what Cynthia and Ariana set up for us. I’ve never been more excited,” she said in the clip.

In another video in her home cinema room, Kardashian showed off a selection of Wicked-inspired Barbie dolls for “all of the kids” and said: “Alright guys, we have a special screening tonight of Wicked.”

Most of the group, including Cynthia, wore green pajamas and pink socks for the screening, while Ariana donned pink PJs and green socks.

After the screening, the Skims founder shared a group photo, including three of Kardashian’s children, North, 11, Chicago, 6, and 5-year-old Psalm, with the two actresses, giving the movie a seal of approval.

“We laughed, we cried (a few times) and we loved it so much! Thank you @arianagrande and @cynthiaerivo for watching @wickedmovie with us tonight. The most magical pajama party.(sic)” she wrote.