Polarizing rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was apprehended and taken into custody by federal authorities in New York on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Tekashi, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, allegedly violated the terms of his supervised release from prison on three occasions, according to the court order obtained by TMZ.

Tekashi allegedly violated his probation multiple times

The court docs state that a federal judge wants Tekashi, 28, to appear before him for three reasons: performing in Las Vegas without notifying probation authorities in advance, failing a drug test, and failing to appear for a drug test on another occasion.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said the drug test was most likely a false positive for methamphetamines. Tekashi has been taking Adderall.

According to Lazzaro, the court notified Tekashi two weeks ago that he needed to turn himself in and gave him a specific date. When Tekashi was an hour late for his mandatory court appearance, the judge reportedly dispatched U.S. Marshals to snatch him up.

However, Tekashi turned himself in without incident on Tuesday morning, Lazzaro informed TMZ. He was scheduled to be arraigned the same afternoon.

Tekashi is disliked by most hip-hop fans for being a rat

As most pop culture fans know, Tekashi evaded a nearly 50-year prison sentence in 2019 by turning state’s evidence on a notoriously violent street gang, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, that he was affiliated with. He was even reportedly confronted by Crips while jailed inside the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Brooklyn in late 2018, the same jail that Sean “Diddy” Combs is now housed in for sex trafficking and racketeering charges.