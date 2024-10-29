Wendell Pierce wants ‘Suits LA’ cameo

Actor Wendell Pierce, who played Robert Zane in “Suits,” hopes to appear in the upcoming spinoff series “Suits L.A.”

Pierce, 60, played the father of Rachel Zane, the character portrayed by Meghan, now Duchess of Sussex. He noted the original show’s recent surge in popularity on Netflix hasn’t benefited the cast financially.

“I think it’s the most fascinating thing that […] our show got on Netflix and it blew up,” Pierce said. “We got a text, a chain text, from Gabriel Macht [Harvey Specter] who’s the lead, and he just sent this text to everyone saying, ‘WTF.'”

Speaking on SiriusXM’s “The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw,” Pierce added: “I mean, there’s a new ‘Suits’ being produced right now, so I’m sure that we will be making cameos on it. I better be asked to make a cameo on the show ’cause we went on strike because we’re not getting anything from that resurgence.”

“But I would love to make a cameo on the show,” he said.

“Suits L.A.” will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor who has “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.” No original cast members are currently confirmed to appear.

Pierce recalled his final day working with Meghan before her marriage to Prince Harry and subsequent departure from acting.

“I’m always reminded of the last day working with Meghan, which was the wedding scene prior to her engagement to the prince,” he told “E! News.” “I said […] ‘Meghan, your life is going to be a whirlwind. You’re going to be in this bubble.'”