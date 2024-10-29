In recent years, social media has seen the rise of numerous beauty and self-care trends, but few have captured public attention quite like in-flight skincare routines. Originally intended as a practical solution to combat skin-drying effects of airplane cabins, this trend has taken a dramatic turn. What started as a sensible, streamlined approach to keeping skin hydrated while flying has now, in some cases, spiraled into full-on beauty pageants at 35,000 feet.

The evolution of in-flight skincare: from practical to over-the-top

Airplane cabins are notorious for their low humidity levels, typically between 10% and 20%, a stark contrast to the 40% to 60% humidity we experience on the ground. This sudden drop in moisture can cause skin to dry out and become irritated, especially on long-haul flights. A simple skincare routine involving a hydrating mist or moisturizer once made perfect sense for the savvy traveler wanting to combat the effects of dry air.

However, social media influencers have taken that modest routine and run with it. Instead of a quick refresh, videos feature people pulling out entire beauty arsenals from their carry-ons: cleansers, exfoliators, serums, sheet masks, jade rollers, eye creams and more. Now it’s not uncommon to see a step-by-step, 10-step routine unfold on a flight, often while seated in the middle of a crowded economy cabin.

Some travelers have turned the airplane into their personal spa, applying everything from clay masks to under-eye patches, all in front of fellow passengers. These elaborate routines, which might seem reasonable in the privacy of one’s home, can quickly become a spectacle in the confines of a crowded flight. Skincare, once about subtle maintenance, has morphed into an airborne beauty show.

Skincare or skit? the social media influence

Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have played a huge role in turning this trend from routine self-care into something bordering on performance art. Influencers record themselves meticulously applying products mid-flight, narrating each step. These videos are often edited with calming music, soft lighting and aesthetically pleasing close-ups of misted faces and luxury products. While these posts garner thousands, sometimes millions, of views, they also raise eyebrows.

The trend is driven by the same social media validation loop that fuels many viral challenges: attention. The more outlandish or luxurious the routine, the more views and engagement the post is likely to receive. For some influencers, a simple moisturizer doesn’t cut it anymore — they need to one-up the competition with extravagant masks or multi-step rituals.

The question of space and etiquette

While there’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to look after your skin during a flight, the trend raises questions about social etiquette in such a public and confined space. Is it appropriate to spend 30 minutes applying products, especially in close quarters with other passengers? What about the person sitting next to you, who might not want to witness a full beauty routine or be sprayed with a hydrating mist?

Some passengers have expressed discomfort with the trend, citing that it disrupts the shared space and can come off as inconsiderate. Sheet masks, in particular, have become a flashpoint in the discussion. Seeing someone pull out a ghostly, wet sheet mask and apply it in the middle of a flight can be jarring for those around them, especially on overnight flights when people are trying to rest.

Additionally, dermatologists have warned against overly complicated in-flight skincare routines. Airplane air is harsh, and the combination of products, especially those involving exfoliation or harsh active ingredients, can irritate the skin even more. The allure of performing a full spa session mid-flight might actually do more harm than good.

The need for balance

As with any trend, moderation is key. While there’s nothing wrong with wanting to protect your skin from the dry airplane air, there’s a fine line between self-care and overindulgence, especially in a shared public space. A simple, hydrating routine is likely enough for most passengers. Misting your face or applying a light moisturizer makes sense. However, pulling out 10 different products and turning your seat into a mini beauty studio can feel excessive to those around you.

For those wanting to care for their skin mid-flight without going overboard, a few basics are usually sufficient:

Hydration: A lightweight moisturizer or hydrating mist can help replenish lost moisture without wasting space or time.

Sun Protection: Many forget that UV exposure is heightened at high altitudes, so applying SPF

Simple Masks: If you must do a mask

A trend taking off but with limits

The in-flight skincare trend started as a practical solution to a common issue but has since grown into a social media-driven spectacle. While there’s nothing wrong with looking after your skin on a flight, the increasingly over-the-top routines shared on social media have sparked conversations about appropriateness and public behavior. As more people get on board with in-flight skincare, it’s important to remember that sometimes, less is more — especially when sharing close quarters with hundreds of other passengers.