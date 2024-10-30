$1 million test-cheating scandal rocks Texas education system

Five Texas educators face felony charges for participation in a widespread teacher certification scheme scandal that fraudulently qualified more than 200 candidates through elaborate test cheating. The operation, generating over $1 million, threatens to undermine educational standards across the state.

Harris County prosecutors revealed Tuesday that candidates paid $2,500 each to have proxies take certification exams at Houston testing centers. The scheme involved bribing proctors who allowed test-takers to switch places during examinations.

Leading the alleged operation was Vincent Grayson, head basketball coach at Houston’s Booker T. Washington High School. Four others charged include testing official Tywana Gilford Mason, proxy test-taker Nicholas Newton, and facilitators Darian Nikole Wilhite, and LaShonda Roberts.

The Texas Education Agency uncovered irregularities at Houston Training and Education Center in mid-2023. Investigators noticed candidates traveling long distances to retake previously failed exams, suddenly achieving high scores.

A breakthrough came when a former coach seeking police employment reported the scheme. The tip led investigators to email trails and payment records identifying the operation’s participants.

The scheme exploited Texas law allowing temporary teacher hiring without certification. Grayson allegedly collected payments, sharing proceeds with Mason who received $125,000 for enabling proxy testing at HTEC.

Newton confessed to taking over 430 certification tests, earning $188,000. Roberts allegedly referred 90-plus teachers, transferring $267,000 to Grayson. When HTEC closed, operations continued at TACTIX through Wilhite.

Each defendant faces two felony counts of organized criminal activity. Grayson and Roberts posted bond while Newton remains in custody. Defense attorneys maintain their clients’ innocence as the investigation continues.

The scandal raises alarming concerns about classroom quality. Some fraudulently certified teachers face separate criminal investigations, including allegations of sexual misconduct.

Houston Independent School District pledged to terminate any teachers involved. The Texas Education Agency reviews testing protocols while investigating additional suspects in the ongoing probe.

The case exposes vulnerabilities in teacher certification processes during the pandemic era. Starting in May 2020, the scheme flourished amid relaxed oversight, potentially compromising educational standards for years to come.