Climate change on the ballot: 4 key measures to consider this November

This November, climate protections are taking center stage across the United States as voters head to the polls. From California to Rhode Island, significant climate-related measures are on the ballot, reflecting the urgent need for action against climate change. As the impacts of climate change become increasingly evident — affecting coastal areas and wildlife — state legislatures are stepping up to fund research and resilience efforts. Here’s a closer look at some of the most pressing climate issues voters will encounter this election season.

California: Proposition 4

Proposition 4: Parks, environment, energy and water bond measure

In California, Proposition 4 proposes to authorize $10 billion in bonds aimed at water preservation, wildfire prevention and land protection. Advocates, including the National Wildlife Federation and CALFIRE Firefighters, argue that this funding is crucial for conserving natural resources and mitigating climate change impacts. If passed, Proposition 4 would facilitate a shift towards renewable energy sources, enhance water quality, and help communities cope with extreme heat.

However, critics raise concerns about the financial implications for taxpayers, noting that bond repayment could cost approximately $400 million annually over the next 40 years, as reported by the Legislative Analyst Office of California.

Washington: Initiative Measure No. 2066

Initiative Measure No. 2066: Natural gas policies measure

In Washington, Initiative Measure No. 2066 has drawn criticism from environmental justice advocates like Earthjustice. This initiative seeks to prevent regulatory actions that would limit access to natural gas, potentially reversing years of progress toward a clean energy future. It would also eliminate customer rebates for energy efficiency and incentives for clean energy upgrades, likely leading to higher energy costs for residents.

Minnesota: Amendment 1

Amendment 1: Continue to provide lottery revenue to Environment and Natural Resources Fund amendment

In Minnesota, voters will decide on Amendment 1, which aims to extend the dedication of lottery revenue to the Environment and Natural Resources Fund through 2050. This amendment would increase annual spending from the fund for environmental projects and establish a grant program for environmental education and resource conservation. Since 1991, the lottery-sponsored fund has financed over 1,700 projects, showcasing its significant impact on local environmental initiatives.

Rhode Island: Question 4

Question 4: Environmental and recreational infrastructure bond measure

Rhode Island’s Question 4 proposes a bond measure to allocate $53 million for environmental infrastructure, local recreation projects and land preservation. This funding is earmarked for various climate resiliency projects, including flood prevention and habitat management, demonstrating Rhode Island’s commitment to addressing climate challenges.

Federal considerations

While there are no direct federal initiatives on the ballot this election, the outcome of the presidential race will significantly influence future climate policies. The candidates present starkly different approaches to climate change. Former President Donald Trump has a history of rolling back environmental protections, while the Biden-Harris administration has made strides with the Inflation Reduction Act, one of the largest federal climate initiatives to date.

Vice President Harris has championed clean vehicle legislation and supported substantial funding for electric vehicle production, contrasting sharply with Trump’s plans to reduce electric vehicle subsidies. The controversial Project 2025, proposed by conservative groups, seeks to dismantle key environmental agencies, raising concerns about the future of climate policy under a Republican administration.

As voters head to the polls, the decisions made at both state and federal levels will shape the future of climate action in America. It’s crucial for eligible voters to understand these measures and their potential impact on environmental sustainability.