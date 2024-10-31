Cozy up with these 9 must-watch movies this November

As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, November ushers in a season of warmth and coziness. It’s the perfect time to snuggle up indoors with a cup of hot chocolate, pumpkin-spiced treats and a lineup of heartwarming movies. While November may not boast as many cinematic offerings as October’s Halloween thrillers or December’s holiday classics, there are still plenty of films to enjoy that capture the spirit of the season. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic comedy, a gripping drama or a spooky tale, this month has something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of must-watch movies to inspire your cozy movie marathon this weekend.

1. ‘Friendsgiving’ (2020)

IMDB rating: 4.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 19%

Where to watch: Starz, YouTube, Hulu, Sling TV, Amazon Prime

Friendsgiving is a lighthearted comedy featuring an ensemble cast, including Wanda Sykes and Kat Dennings. The film follows Molly and Abby as they plan an intimate Thanksgiving dinner that unexpectedly turns into a chaotic gathering with their quirky friends. It’s a delightful exploration of friendship and the challenges of life.

2. ‘Remember the Titans’ (2000)

IMDB rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%

Where to watch: Disney+, YouTube, Amazon Prime

For those who enjoy sports dramas, Remember the Titans is a must-see. Starring Denzel Washington, this movie tells the inspiring true story of a high school football team navigating racial integration in the early 1970s. It’s a powerful narrative about teamwork, resilience and overcoming adversity.

3. ‘Soul Food’ (1997)

IMDB rating: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 82%

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube

Soul Food may not be set in November, but its themes of family and togetherness resonate with the Thanksgiving spirit. This film showcases the dynamics of a close-knit African American family and their Sunday dinners, highlighting the importance of love and support through life’s challenges.

4. ‘Sleepy Hollow’ (1999)

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Where to watch: AMC+, Paramount+, Amazon Prime

For a darker twist, Sleepy Hollow is a visually stunning adaptation of the classic tale. Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, this film combines horror and fantasy, making it a perfect choice for those chilly November nights.

5. ‘Cinderella’ (1997)

IMDB rating: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 86%

Where to watch: Disney+

Brandy’s portrayal of Cinderella in this beloved adaptation brings a fresh take on the classic fairy tale. The film’s enchanting visuals and heartwarming story make it a delightful watch for families and fans of romance alike.

6. ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012)

IMDB rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 92%

Where to watch: Max

Silver Linings Playbook is an Oscar-winning film that explores mental health and relationships. Featuring Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence, this poignant story is set against the backdrop of fall, making it a fitting choice for the season.

7. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

IMDB rating: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube

This charming romantic comedy features Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as rival bookstore owners who unknowingly fall in love online. Their witty banter and the film’s nostalgic charm make it a cozy favorite.

8. ‘Autumn in New York’ (2000)

IMDB rating: 5.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 20%

Where to watch: Tubi, Pluto TV

Autumn in New York is a romantic drama that explores love and loss. Starring Richard Gere and Winona Ryder, this film is a tear-jerker that captures the bittersweet essence of relationships.

9. ‘Thanksgiving’ (2023)

IMDB rating: 6.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 84%

Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube

For those who enjoy a thrilling twist, Thanksgiving is a holiday slasher that promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. Set in Plymouth, Massachusetts, this film combines horror with the festive spirit of Thanksgiving.

As you settle in for a cozy movie night this November, these films offer a mix of laughter, tears and thrills. Grab your favorite snacks, invite your friends or family, and enjoy the cinematic warmth of the season!