Young Thug pleads guilty

Rapper Young Thug has agreed to a plea deal in the YSL RICO case and could be released Oct. 31. Details about the judge’s sentencing, plea terms and other specifics remain unclear. The non-negotiated plea means the court will have final say on the sentence after hearing from both defense and state.

This development follows several other plea deals in the YSL RICO case, amid discussions of a potential mistrial and state errors.

Last week, co-defendant Quamarvious Nichols (Qua) accepted a plea agreement after negotiations with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. He pleaded guilty to a RICO charge, with other charges, including murder, dropped. Two more co-defendants agreed to plea deals days later.

After these recent pleas, speculation grew that Young Thug would follow suit — rumors confirmed today. The case, already the longest trial in Georgia history, appears to be ending.

The rapper could receive credit for time served and be released on a suspended sentence as early as tonight. Alternatively, depending on the accepted charges, the judge could require additional time served. The final decision rests with the judge.