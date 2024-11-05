Omeretta discusses why this Election Day is important to her

Omeretta has been one of the most outspoken rappers during this election cycle. She has campaigned in person, at events, and through social media, where her tiktoks about voting have gone viral. She teamed up with the Black Action Music Coalition to help bus people to the polls on Election Day. Rolling out caught up with her at the Zone 3 voting precinct to discuss the importance of voting.

Why is it important that Trump does not get into office?

Because Trump is not for us. Trump is not for the people. I don’t got time for nobody with no racist energy. I don’t got time for nobody giving no police immunity. I don’t got time for nobody not looking out for the people. You raising taxes for the poor people. You ain’t raising taxes for the rich people. I don’t got time for that or whoever is with that. And that’s just what it is. And if you Black and you voted for Trump, something wrong with you, it’s a problem. And that’s not Atlanta, like for real, she says.

Why do you feel like some people are voting for Trump?

Let me tell you the two only reasons: First, because they say [Vice President Kamala] Harris put Black folks in jail. Well, Trump is going to put you in hell, but you ain’t hear it from me. And second, they say that Trump gave those little stimulus checks, which Trump didn’t even give us, it was really [President] Obama, he just signed off on them.

What is one thing you want to see Vice President Kamala Harris do in office?

I want her to take the rent prices down. We tired of that. And the groceries. [Vice President] Harris, if you hear this, if you see this, please help us with this inflation. We ain’t with this, and we don’t deserve it.

Why are the other elections important to you?

Everybody in the community needs to start voting for all the other little small stuff, local stuff because that is what really shapes and fixes the community. The president will shake the country. But y’all need to worry about the community and stuff. So yeah, everybody needs to find out the different dates for all the other stuff that we need to vote for because all this stuff matters, as well. It matters actually kind of more.

What is your final message to everybody voting today?

Think about your future. Think about the next six months. Think about the next year. Think about the next four years. Because this world is in your hands at this point.